Who has won more than one of the current UEFA club competitions? Has anyone won the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League?

Arsenal's Kepa Arrizabalaga, Noni Madueke and Declan Rice have a chance to add a new UEFA winners medal to their existing collection in the UEFA Champions League final in Budapest.

Those three players would become the newest additions to our list of players who have won more than one of the current trio of UEFA club competitions; Arrizabalaga is already a UEFA Europa League winner, having won the competition with Chelsea in 2018/19, while Madueke (Chelsea 2024/25) and Rice (West Ham 2022/23) have won the UEFA Conference League.

Paris's Lucas Hernández joined the multiple-trophy winners club last summer when he added a UEFA Champions League winners medal to the Europa League one he scooped with Atlético de Madrid in 2017/18.

Three players have already become multiple-trophy winners in 2025/26. By appearing in Aston Villa's Europa League success, Jadon Sancho won his second different trophy in as many seasons, having taken the Conference League as a Chelsea player in 2024/25. Crystal Palace's Conference League triumph meant that Daichi Kamada and Yeremy Pino joined the same club; Kamada won the Europa League with Frankfurt in 2021/22, while Pino won it with Villarreal in 2020/21.

No player has played on the winning team in all three finals yet, though a couple have come close.

Brazilian left-back Emerson featured for Chelsea in their 2018/19 Europa League triumph then was an unused substitute as the Blues won the 2020/21 Champions League final. He then played in West Ham's 2022/23 Conference League final win.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, meanwhile, won the UEFA Europa League as a Manchester United player in 2016/17 and was in the Roma team that won the Conference League in 2021/22, and could have completed the treble last season, but was on the losing side with Inter in the Champions League final against Paris.

Declan Rice after winning the 2022/23 Conference League with West Ham Getty Images

Who has won more than one UEFA club competition in their current incarnations?*

Who has won the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League?

César Azpilicueta (UCL: 2020/21, UEL: Chelsea 2012/13, 2018/19)

Gary Cahill (UCL: Chelsea 2011/12, UEL: Chelsea 2012/13)

Petr Čech (UCL: 2011/12, UEL: Chelsea 2012/13)

Andreas Christensen (UCL: 2020/21, UEL: Chelsea 2018/19)

Ashley Cole (UCL: 2011/12, UEL: Chelsea 2012/13)

Thibaut Courtois (UCL: Real Madrid 2021/22, 2023/24, UEL: Atleti 2011/12)

Lucas Hernández (UCL: Paris 2024/25, UEL: Atleti 2017/18)

David Luiz (UCL: Chelsea 2011/12, UEL: Chelsea 2012/13, 2018/19)

Jorginho (UCL: Chelsea 2020/21, UEL: Chelsea 2018/19)

N'Golo Kanté (UCL: Chelsea 2020/21, UEL: Chelsea 2018/19)

Mateo Kovačić (UCL: Chelsea 2020/21, UEL: Chelsea 2018/19)

Frank Lampard (UCL: Chelsea 2011/12, UEL: Chelsea 2012/13)

Juan Mata (UCL: Chelsea 2011/12, UEL: Chelsea 2012/13, Manchester United 2016/17)

Pedro (UCL: Barcelona 2008/09, 2010/11, 2014/15, UEL: Chelsea 2018/19)

Ivan Rakitić (UCL: Barcelona 2014/15, UEL: Sevilla 2013/14, 2022/23)

Fernando Torres (UCL: Chelsea 2011/12, UEL: Chelsea 2012/13, Atleti 2017/18)



Who has won the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Conference League?

Reece James (UCL: Chelsea 2020/21, UECL: Chelsea 2024/25)

Who has won the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League?

Emerson (UEL: Chelsea 2018/19, UECL: West Ham 2022/23)

Vicente Iborra (UEL: Sevilla 2015/16, UECL: Olympiacos 2023/24)

Daichi Kamada (UEL: Frankfurt 2021/22, UECL: Crystal Palace 2025/26)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (UEL: Manchester United 2016/17, UECL: Roma 2021/22)

Yeremy Pino (UEL: Villarreal 2020/21, UECL: Crystal Palace 2025/26)

Jadon Sancho (UEL: Aston Villa 2025/26, UECL: Chelsea 2024/25)

Chris Smalling (UEL: Manchester United 2016/17, UECL: Roma 2021/22)





Kepa Arrizabalaga won the Europa League with Chelsea in 2018/19 Chelsea FC via Getty Images

* For the purposes of these stats, winning means featuring for the victorious team in the final; current incarnations means the Champions League since it replaced the European Champion Clubs' Cup in 1992/93, the Europa League since it replaced the UEFA Cup in 2009/10 and the Conference League since its inception in 2021/22