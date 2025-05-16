Who has won the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League? Can Henrikh Mkhitaryan be the first?

Henrikh Mkhitaryan can become the first player to win finals in all three of UEFA's current men's club competitions if he features in an Inter win against Paris in the UEFA Champions League decider in Munich.

The Armenian midfielder, 36, won the UEFA Europa League as a Manchester United player in 2016/17 and was in the Roma team that won the Conference League in 2021/22.

No player has played on the winning team in all three finals yet, though Brazilian left-back Emerson came close; he featured for Chelsea in their 2018/19 Europa League triumph then was an unused substitute as the Blues won the 2020/21 Champions League final. He then played in West Ham's 2022/23 Conference League final win.

Wayne Rooney and Henrikh Mkhitaryan (right) with the Europa League trophy in 2017 Getty Images

Who has won more than one UEFA club competition in their current incarnations?*

Who has won the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League?

César Azpilicueta (UCL: 2020/21, UEL: Chelsea 2012/13, 2018/19)

Gary Cahill (UCL: Chelsea 2011/12, UEL: Chelsea 2012/13)

Petr Čech (UCL: 2011/12, UEL: Chelsea 2012/13)

Andreas Christensen (UCL: 2020/21, UEL: Chelsea 2018/19)

Ashley Cole (UCL: 2011/12, UEL: Chelsea 2012/13)

Thibaut Courtois (UCL: Real Madrid 2021/22, 2023/24, UEL: Atlético de Madrid 2011/12)

David Luiz (UCL: Chelsea 2011/12, UEL: Chelsea 2012/13, 2018/19)

Jorginho (UCL: Chelsea 2020/21, UEL: Chelsea 2018/19)

N'Golo Kanté (UCL: Chelsea 2020/21, UEL: Chelsea 2018/19)

Mateo Kovačić (UCL: Chelsea 2020/21, UEL: Chelsea 2018/19)

Frank Lampard (UCL: Chelsea 2011/12, UEL: Chelsea 2012/13)

Juan Mata (UCL: Chelsea 2011/12, UEL: Chelsea 2012/13, Manchester United 2016/17)

Pedro (UCL: Barcelona 2008/09, 2010/11, 2014/15, UEL: Chelsea 2018/19)

Ivan Rakitić (UCL: Barcelona 2014/15, UEL: Sevilla 2013/14, 2022/23)

Fernando Torres (UCL: Chelsea 2011/12, UEL: Chelsea 2012/13, Atlético de Madrid 2017/18)

Who has won the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Conference League?

N/A

Who has won the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League?

Vicente Iborra (UEL: Sevilla 2015/16, UECL: Olympiacos 2023/24)

Emerson (UEL: Chelsea 2018/19, UECL: West Ham 2022/23)

Chris Smalling (UEL: Manchester United 2016/17, UECL: Roma 2021/22)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (UEL: Manchester United 2016/17, UECL: Roma 2021/22)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan lifts the Conference League trophy with Roma in 2022 NurPhoto via Getty Images

* For the purposes of these stats, winning means featuring for the victorious team in the final; current incarnations means the Champions League since it replaced the European Champion Clubs' Cup in 1992/93, the Europa League since it replaced the UEFA Cup in 2009/10 and the Conference League since its inception in 2021/22