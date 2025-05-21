Where to buy the 2025 UEFA Champions League final programme

Get a copy of the official match programme for the 2025 UEFA Champions League final between Paris and Inter delivered to your door.

The programme features in-depth interviews with Paris forward Ousmane Dembélé, Inter talisman Lautaro Martínez and both coaches, Luis Enrique and Simone Inzaghi. Also included is a host of facts, stats and photography as the final returns to Munich for the first time since 2012.

For fans lucky enough to be in Munich, the Champions League final programme will also be available for €12 at concession stands around the Munich Football Arena, and at multiple fan areas across the city.