David Garrett to perform Seven Nation Army at the UEFA Champions League final

As announced in April, legendary rock band LINKIN PARK will perform at the 2025 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi®, but beyond that fans in the stadium and at home can look forward to another highlight when German violin maestro David Garrett will perform at the Munich Football Arena on 31 May ahead of the culmination of the club football season.

Garrett will present a rearranged version of the White Stripes' Seven Nation Army on the pitch of the Munich Football Arena as the finalist club ambassadors, Javier Pastore and Javier Zanetti, present the UEFA Champions League trophy – moments before Paris Saint-Germain and FC Internazionale Milano make their entrance.

Originally released in 2003, Seven Nation Army has become a sporting anthem, with Garrett's violin-led rendition set to encapsulate the excitement and artistry of the moment, echoing the anticipation as the teams prepare for kick-off.

Garrett said: "I am incredibly excited to be part of this unique football spectacle. It is a great honour for me to perform as a musician at the 2025 Champions League final. As a football fan, I always watch Champions League matches whenever I have time. It's wonderful that this big football celebration is taking place again in Munich, although unfortunately without German participation this time. Having performed at the final in Munich a few years ago, it means a lot to me to be part of it for the second time."

A violin prodigy who honed his craft at New York's Juilliard School, Garrett has had a long association with football. He backed tenor Jonas Kaufmann when he performed at the 2012 UEFA Champions League final, also in Munich, and in 2020 recorded Symphony Of Silence, a new version of the UEFA Europa League anthem, to convey and represent the emotions inspired by empty football arenas during COVID-19. More recently, Garrett was one of the performers at the UEFA EURO 2024 final tournament draw at the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg.