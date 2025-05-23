Paris vs Inter Champions League final preview: Where to watch, possible line-ups, form guide, analysis and coaches' view
Friday, May 23, 2025
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the predicted line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League final between Paris and Inter.
Article top media content
Article body
Paris meet Inter in the UEFA Champions League final at the Munich Football Arena on Saturday 31 May.
UEFA.com previews the most prestigious match in European club football as the two clubs battle for the ultimate prize.
Match at a glance
When: Saturday 31 May (21:00 CET)
Where: Munich Football Arena, Munich
What: UEFA Champions League final
Who: 2019/20 finalists Paris vs three-time winners Inter
How to follow:
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
This will be the first Champions League meeting between these clubs and only the second final between teams from France and Italy after the 1992/93 decider, when Marseille defeated Milan 1-0 – that match was also played in Munich, at the Olympiastadion.
Paris are aiming to go one better than in 2020, when they lost to Bayern München in Lisbon. Three-time winners Inter last lifted the trophy in 2010 and have taken part in one decider under Simone Inzaghi, going down to Manchester City in the 2023 showpiece.
Paris had a turbulent journey in the inaugural league phase. After a shaky start, they rallied to win their final three group games and clinch 15th place. A 10-0 knockout phase play-off win over domestic rivals Brest ignited their campaign. From there, Luis Enrique's team overturned a home defeat to eliminate league phase winners Liverpool on penalties, then dispatched Aston Villa (5-4 on aggregate) and Arsenal (3-1 aggregate) – the latter a measure of revenge for a league phase loss.
Inter, by contrast, were among the most consistent sides in the league phase, finishing fourth with just one defeat – a 1-0 loss at Bayer Leverkusen, the only goal they conceded. In the knockout phase, Simone Inzaghi's men eased past Feyenoord, edged Bayern 4-3 overall in a tight tie, then outlasted Barcelona in a nail-biting semi-final thriller that ended 7-6 on aggregate.
Paris are the third French team to reach the final of the European Cup/Champions League more than once after Reims (1955/56, 1958/59) and Marseille (1990/91, 1992/93). They have won nine of their last 11 Champions League matches (L2) and have scored the first goal in seven of their last nine games in the competition.
This will be Inter's seventh European Cup/Champions League final and have won ten games in this edition – their best total in a single season in UEFA competition. The Nerazzurri have lost only one of their 14 Champions League matches this term and are unbeaten in the last eight (W6 D2).
Possible line-ups
Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; João Neves, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Doué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Inter: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Çalhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro Martínez, Thuram
Out: None
Doubtful: Pavard (ankle), Zieliński (muscular)
Form guide
Paris
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWLWL
Latest: Paris 3-1 Auxerre, Ligue 1, 17/05
Where they finished: 1st in Ligue 1
Inter
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWWDL
Latest: Inter 2-2 Lazio, Serie A, 18/05
Where they stand: 2nd in Serie A
Reporters' view
European Cup final pedigree
Paris
European Cup final record: P1 W0 L1 F0 A1
Most recent appearance: Paris 0-1 Bayern München, 2019/20
Inter
European Cup final record: P6 W3 L3 F7 A6
Most recent appearance: Manchester City 1-0 Inter, 2022/23
What the coaches say
Luis Enrique, Paris coach: "It's Inter's second final in three years. They're ready. They've not made too many changes to their side. It's a team that dominates from set pieces. It's up to us to go into the final in the right frame of mind.
"We've grown a lot this season and the players have progressed a lot. I think the strength of the team is the most important thing. You learn something every day after many years of experience as a coach, and I'm improving all the time with this group."
Simone Inzaghi, Inter coach: "The players did something extraordinary. We played four amazing games against two world-class teams like Bayern and Barcelona. It was great to celebrate this achievement [reaching the final] here with our fans."