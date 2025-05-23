Champions League Official Live football scores & Fantasy
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.
Favourite team

Paris vs Inter Champions League final preview: Where to watch, possible line-ups, form guide, analysis and coaches' view

Friday, May 23, 2025

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the predicted line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League final between Paris and Inter.

Watch: Will Simone Inzaghi make it second time lucky?

Paris meet Inter in the UEFA Champions League final at the Munich Football Arena on Saturday 31 May.

UEFA.com previews the most prestigious match in European club football as the two clubs battle for the ultimate prize.

Match at a glance

When: Saturday 31 May (21:00 CET)﻿
Where: Munich Football Arena, Munich﻿
What: UEFA Champions League final
Who: 2019/20 finalists Paris vs three-time winners Inter
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

This will be the first Champions League meeting between these clubs and only the second final between teams from France and Italy after the 1992/93 decider, when Marseille defeated Milan 1-0 – that match was also played in Munich, at the Olympiastadion.

Paris are aiming to go one better than in 2020, when they lost to Bayern München in Lisbon. Three-time winners Inter last lifted the trophy in 2010 and have taken part in one decider under Simone Inzaghi, going down to Manchester City in the 2023 showpiece.

Paris had a turbulent journey in the inaugural league phase. After a shaky start, they rallied to win their final three group games and clinch 15th place. A 10-0 knockout phase play-off win over domestic rivals Brest ignited their campaign. From there, Luis Enrique's team overturned a home defeat to eliminate league phase winners Liverpool on penalties, then dispatched Aston Villa (5-4 on aggregate) and Arsenal (3-1 aggregate) – the latter a measure of revenge for a league phase loss.

All Paris' 2024/25 Champions League goals

Inter, by contrast, were among the most consistent sides in the league phase, finishing fourth with just one defeat – a 1-0 loss at Bayer Leverkusen, the only goal they conceded. In the knockout phase, Simone Inzaghi's men eased past Feyenoord, edged Bayern 4-3 overall in a tight tie, then outlasted Barcelona in a nail-biting semi-final thriller that ended 7-6 on aggregate.

Paris are the third French team to reach the final of the European Cup/Champions League more than once after Reims (1955/56, 1958/59) and Marseille (1990/91, 1992/93). They have won nine of their last 11 Champions League matches (L2) and have scored the first goal in seven of their last nine games in the competition.

This will be Inter's seventh European Cup/Champions League final and have won ten games in this edition – their best total in a single season in UEFA competition. The Nerazzurri have lost only one of their 14 Champions League matches this term and are unbeaten in the last eight (W6 D2).

All Inter's 2024/25 Champions League goals so far

Analysis & talking points

Champions League final: Paris vs Inter – meet the teams
Live 12/05/2025

Champions League final: Paris vs Inter – meet the teams

Pivotal players, season so far, key stats; all you need to know about 2024/25 UEFA Champions League finalists Paris and Inter.
Paris vs Inter UEFA Champions League final: What to look out for
Live 19/05/2025

Paris vs Inter UEFA Champions League final: What to look out for

Paris landmarks, Inter repeats, stand-out strikers and goalkeepers all come under the spotlight ahead of the UEFA Champions League final.

Possible line-ups

Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; João Neves, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Doué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia
Out: None
Doubtful: None

Inter: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Çalhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro Martínez, Thuram
Out: None
Doubtful: Pavard (ankle), Zieliński (muscular)

Best Champions League finalist saves this season

Form guide

Paris

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWLWL﻿
Latest: Paris 3-1 Auxerre, Ligue 1, 17/05﻿
Where they finished: 1st in Ligue 1

Inter

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWWDL
Latest: Inter 2-2 Lazio, Serie A, 18/05﻿﻿
Where they stand: 2nd in Serie A

History

Champions League final: Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter facts
Live 20/05/2025

Champions League final: Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter facts

Previous meetings, form guides and key facts ahead of the UEFA Champions League final.
Who has won the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League? Can Henrikh Mkhitaryan be the first?
Live 16/05/2025

Who has won the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League? Can Henrikh Mkhitaryan be the first?

Inter's Henrikh Mkhitaryan can become the first player to win finals in all three of UEFA's current men's club competitions if his side triumph against Paris in the UEFA Champions League decider in Munich.
Champions League final: Paris and Inter's previous appearances
Live 13/05/2025

Champions League final: Paris and Inter's previous appearances

We run through all Paris and Inter's previous European Cup/UEFA Champions League final appearances.
All-time honours board: Which teams have won the European Cup and Champions League?
Live 12/05/2025

All-time honours board: Which teams have won the European Cup and Champions League?

Real Madrid lead the way with 15 European Cups, with AC Milan, Bayern and Liverpool their closest challengers on the all-time honours list.
The greatest Champions League finals: Which is your favourite?
Live 12/05/2025

The greatest Champions League finals: Which is your favourite?

There have been many great UEFA Champions League deciders, but which was the best of them all?

Reporters' view

To follow

European Cup final pedigree

Paris
European Cup final record: P1 W0 L1 F0 A1
Most recent appearance: Paris 0-1 Bayern München, 2019/20

Inter
European Cup final record: P6 W3 L3 F7 A6
Most recent appearance: Manchester City 1-0 Inter, 2022/23

Champions League skills: Best of knockouts

Useful information

2025 UEFA Champions League final: All you need to know
Live 13/05/2025

2025 UEFA Champions League final: All you need to know

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League final between Paris and Inter will take place at the Munich Football Arena.
LINKIN PARK on how the sounds of football inspired new track for UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi®
Live 23/05/2025

LINKIN PARK on how the sounds of football inspired new track for UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi®

The American rock band are preparing for their live performance at Munich Football Arena on 31 May.
Where to watch the Champions League final: TV broadcast partners, live streams
Live 21/05/2025

Where to watch the Champions League final: TV broadcast partners, live streams

Find out where to watch the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter in Munich wherever you are.
UEFA Champions League final: How to pronounce the players' names correctly
Live 20/05/2025

UEFA Champions League final: How to pronounce the players' names correctly

UEFA.com gives a phonetic guide to the trickiest Paris and Inter players.

What the coaches say

Luis Enrique, Paris coach: "It's Inter's second final in three years. They're ready. They've not made too many changes to their side. It's a team that dominates from set pieces. It's up to us to go into the final in the right frame of mind.

"We've grown a lot this season and the players have progressed a lot. I think the strength of the team is the most important thing. You learn something every day after many years of experience as a coach, and I'm improving all the time with this group."

Simone Inzaghi, Inter coach: "The players did something extraordinary. We played four amazing games against two world-class teams like Bayern and Barcelona. It was great to celebrate this achievement [reaching the final] here with our fans."

© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday, May 23, 2025