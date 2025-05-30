eChampions League 2025 finals review: Emre Yilmaz earns historic victory

The 2025 eChampions League kicked off with 36 of the best players from Europe's FC Pro Leagues taking on an exciting new format in Manchester, eight players emerging from the league and knockout phases to contest the finals in Munich.

UEFA.com recaps all the action from an enthralling conclusion to the competition, culminating in a memorable victory for Emre Yilmaz.

Quarter-finals

Emre Yilmaz 8-2 Alihanlion

After topping the league phase table, Emre Yilmaz continued his fine form in the finals and proved too much for Alihanlion to handle – the 2023 winner triumphing 8-2. Despite the defeat, the Hungarian player can take pride in reaching the last eight on his eChampions League debut.

Ilian 3-6 nicolas99fc

Nicolas99fc progressed to the semi-finals with a stylish victory, overcoming Ilian in a fast-paced contest and continuing his recovery after an indifferent league phase campaign.

The eChampions League finals took place at Eisbach Studios in Munich

Jonny 4-8 Marley

The first shock of the night came in the quarter-final tie between Jonny and Marley. Battling back to reach the finals despite a disappointing league phase campaign, Marley extended his record of performing under pressure by ousting the eChampions League holder.

Vejrgang 4-1 Samugamer

In the last of the quarter-final matches, eSerie A champion Samugamer took on the 2024 FC Pro World Championship holder Vejrgang. After a nervy start, it was the enigmatic Vejrgang who powered to a 4-1 victory.

Semi-finals

Emre Yilmaz 9-4 nicolas99fc

An attacking masterclass helped Emre Yilmaz see off nicolas99fc for a statement victory. The 9-4 triumph redeems the loss Yilmaz suffered in LALIGA FC Pro at the hands of The Iceman, adding an extra sweetness as he progressed to the final.

Marley 2-5 Vejrgang (AET)

Entertaining, tense, outstanding! The second semi-final of the eChampions League was FC Pro action at its best. The underdog, Marley, pushed 2024 FC Pro World Championship winner Vejrgang to the limit. The scores read 2-2 after 90 minutes, but it was Vejrgang who ultimately found a way to win, scoring three goals to secure his place in the final.

Final

Emre Yilmaz 2-1 Vejrgang

Vejrgang (left) and Emre Yilmaz (right) played a close final

An eChampions League final to be remembered! With both players on edge and under intense pressure, it was a game of missed chances and nearly moments. However, the relentless quality of Emre Yilmaz secured a narrow victory, winning the game by a goal.

Adding a second title to his collection after the 2023 triumph, Emre Yilmaz also finished the competition with an undefeated record.