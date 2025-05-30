eChampions League 2025 winner interview: Emre Yilmaz on 'unbelievable' second title

Moments after Emre Yilmaz made eChampions League history by beating Vejrgang in the 2025 grand final and becoming the first two-time winner of the competition, he spoke to Dutch football icon Ruud Gullit.

A UEFA EURO winner with the Netherlands and two-time UEFA European Cup winner with AC Milan, Gullit started the interview by asking Yilmaz how he felt after a narrow final victory.

“Amazing. I was so shaky in the end but to win it for the second time, it's unbelievable," replied Yilmaz. "I worked hard for this and I'm so happy."

Defeating 2024 FC Pro World Championship holder Vejrgang 2-1, Yilmaz was asked about his approach to the final.

"Controlling the game [was the focus]," Yilmaz revealed, "I knew if I controlled the game against him and didn't make mistakes that I would win. I made a couple mistakes, but tonight it didn't matter."

Gullit then asked about spurned opportunities and close moments during the match, adding that he could have been punished for those missed chances.

"You need luck to win the trophy and I had that today, so I'm happy," smiled Yilmaz, though Gullit was quick to point out that the player representing Real Sociedad had shown plenty of skill throughout his undefeated campaign: “There's no luck involved there. It’s only skills.”

Emre Yilmaz won eight of his nine games at the 2025 eChampions League

Yilmaz was then given the chance to say thank you to those who have supported him: “I want to thank everyone that helped me, that supported me. This trophy is for them.”

Gullit, meanwhile, thanked Yilmaz for bringing another title to Team Gullit, the eSports team founded by the former Netherlands captain.

"Team Gullit is very happy," said Gullit, "This is four Champions Leagues I've now won [two UEFA European Cups and two eChampions League titles via Team Gullit]. Thank you very much Emre for that too – it was a wonderful, wonderful day, for you, especially.”

A smiling Yilmaz responded with a sincere “thank you” to his friend and mentor, before summing up the day in one word: "amazing!"

This was certainly an impressive campaign for Yilmaz, who earned his second title following victory in 2023. Having won eight and drawn one throughout the tournament, he was undefeated on course to glory.

The final question from Gullit was a very important one, asking Yilmaz, “We're going to celebrate this?”

"Of course,” beamed the 2025 eChampions League winner.

Congratulations to Emre Yilmaz on winning the 2025 eChampions League!

