Seven new ICONs added to EA SPORTS FC™ 26

Pre-order EA SPORTS FC™ 26 before Tuesday 26 August and you can add one of seven UEFA Champions League ICONs to your team from launch.

To mark the start of a new campaign, seven masters of the game have been added to the EA SPORTS FC™ 26 Football Ultimate Team™, including some of the most-requested names among the gaming community. Players can enhance their teams by fielding these ICONs alongside the best of the current crop of UEFA Champions League greats.

Meet the new ICONs

Zlatan Ibrahimović Having finished his playing career with over 30 trophies, Zlatan is no stranger to silverware. A 2013 Puskás Award winner for an audacious bicycle kick against England, he collected league titles in Netherlands, Italy, Spain and France, and is the Sweden national team's all-time top scorer with 62 goals.

Marcelo Successor to fellow Brazilian Roberto Carlos at Real Madrid, Marcelo became the club's first foreign captain since 1904 and established himself as one of the best left-backs in the game. The Brazilian left the Santiago Bernabéu with a haul of 25 trophies, including five Champions League titles.

Andrés Iniesta Pivotal to the Barcelona midfield trio that defined the tiki-taka style, Iniesta won two trebles with Barcelona and four Champions League titles in total. He also helped to steer Spain to back-to-back EURO titles, and scored the extra-time winner in the 2010 FIFA World Cup final against Netherlands.

Francesco Totti One of the great one-club men, L'Ottavo Re di Roma came through the youth ranks at Roma and spend his entire playing career with the Giallorossi. Totti led his team to a Serie A title and two Coppa Italia victories, and scored over 300 goals in almost 800 games for the club, many of them as team captain.

Toni Kroos The midfielder won three Bundesliga titles with Bayern before claiming four La Liga titles and four Champions League winner's medals at Real Madrid. One of Germany's most-capped players with 114 appearances, he topped the assist charts as his side won the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Oliver Kahn Between the sticks for well over a decade at Bayern, Der Titan won eight Bundesliga title and helped to guide his side to Champions League glory in 2000/01. He won the Golden Ball at the 2002 FIFA World Cup after keeping five clean sheets in Korea and Japan.

Giorgio Chiellini The Tuscan began his career at local club Livorno before a move to Turin led to him becoming a Bianconeri great. Over 17 seasons, Chiellini anchored a Juventus side that won nine Italian titles. He also appeared at four EUROs, his crowing achievement coming when he captained Italy to victory at EURO 2020.

Pre-order here to get your Football Ultimate Team™ ICON