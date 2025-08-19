What time is the league phase draw of the Champions League where you are?

The league phase draw for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League takes place from 18:00 CET on Thursday 28 August.

With this being the second season of the competition's 36-team single league format, it is an occasion not to be missed. Check out the draw timings where you are thanks to Hublot, Official Timekeeper of the UEFA Champions League.

How will the draw work?

The 36 participating teams will be split into four pots based on their individual coefficient ranking, with the UEFA Champions League title holder the top seed in Pot 1. Starting with Pot 1, one physical ball will be drawn before the automated software – already in use last year – draws eight opponents for them, taking into account the following principles:

Two teams from each of the four pots, with one home and one away match against teams from each pot drawn by the software.

No teams from the same association drawn against each other.

No more than two opponents from the same association.

The same procedure will be repeated for all other teams until all pairings have been drawn.

The UEFA Champions League fixture list with match dates and kick-off times will be communicated no later than Saturday 30 August.

2025/26 dates and draws