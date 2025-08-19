Champions League play-off first legs highlights and round-up: Club Brugge, Pafos and Qarabağ shine

The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League play-offs began on Tuesday with Club Brugge making a sensational start to their tie, scoring three goals inside 20 minutes on their way to a 3-1 success in their first leg at Rangers, while there were also away wins for Pafos and Qarabağ.

Tuesday 19 August

Highlights: Rangers 1-3 Club Brugge

Goals from Romeo Vermant, Jorne Spileers and Brandon Mechele within the first 20 minutes gave Club Brugge a comfortable win in Glasgow.

It took Rangers some time to shake off that early disappointment but, after Joe Rothwell's crisp free-kick hit the post, Danilo Pereira's close-range finish early in the second half reduced the deficit.

Although the Scottish side had chances to narrow the gap further, they could not take them and have much to do in Belgium next week.

Key stat: Club Brugge's win means they are the first Belgian side to avoid defeat at Ibrox in eight UEFA competition fixtures.

Second leg, 27/08: Club Brugge vs Rangers

Highlights: Ferencváros 1-3 Qarabağ

Second-half goals by Musa Gurbanli, Kevin Medina and Marko Janković gave Qarabağ an emphatic comeback win.

The visitors made the brighter start but Ferencváros forward Barnabás Varga fired in clinically from just inside the box to break the deadlock after 29 minutes.

Janković struck from distance five minutes after half-time, Medina prodded in from a corner in the 67th minute and substitute Gurbanli produced a composed finish five minutes from time as the Azerbaijani side's perfect qualifying campaign continued.

Key stat: Hungary international Varga has five goals in five qualifying games this season.

Second leg, 27/08: Qarabağ vs Ferencváros

Highlights: Crvena Zvezda 1-2 Pafos

The Cypriot champions, taking part in their maiden Champions League campaign, took a first-minute lead as João Correia fired in from the edge of the area to set them on their way to victory in Belgrade.

Pafos extended their lead early in the second half as Pêpê scored from the penalty spot following a Timi Max Elšnik handball but, in the 58th minute, Bruno Duarte reduced the deficit for the Serbian champions, scoring from the rebound after his penalty had been saved.

Pafos had late chances but home goalkeeper Matheus Magalhães ensured that there is everything to play for in Cyprus next week.

Key stat: Pafos have won the away leg in all three of their Champions League qualifying ties this season by a one-goal margin.

Second leg, 26/08: Pafos vs Crvena Zvezda