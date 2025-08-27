adidas unveils new UEFA Champions League and UEFA Women's Champions League official match balls

adidas has revealed the official match ball for the league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Women's Champions League.

Appearing on the pitch from 27 August, for the conclusion of the Champions League play-off ties, the latest Champions League ball draws inspiration from the night sky. The Women's Champions League ball, meanwhile, takes inspiration from the deep space and the northern lights – both honouring the stars of the game on their path to Budapest and Oslo, the host cities of the respective finals in May.

The design of both balls features the iconic Champions League stars embossed on a white base, elevated through unique inspirations drawn from the heavens. The Champions League ball takes cues from the night sky, with stars outlined in gold and painted in blue, complemented by hand-drawn zodiac signs in gold that symbolise heroic deeds and heavenly destiny.

Meanwhile, the Women's Champions League ball takes inspiration from the deep space and the northern lights, with the hexagons between the white stars finished in dark purple and overlaid with neon green technical gradient and flowing neon green paintings inspired by solar movement of the northern lights. Finishing details of luminous pink and white stars, echoing the brilliance of deep space, give the ball its final glow.

Both balls are completed with the adidas Badge of Sport logo and the respective Champions League logos, rounding off the designs that honour destiny.

This season's Champions League official match balls feature a range of adidas technology, which has been rigorously tested in wind tunnels and on the pitch to push the boundaries of performance:

• An innovative PRISMA surface with a debossing pattern for improved precision and swerve;

• An outer texture coating which offers secure grip and complete control, while the thermally bonded seamless construction is built for ultimate performance;

• A groundbreaking CTR-CORE within the ball, tuned for accuracy and consistency, supporting fast, precise play with maximum shape and air retention. The core consists of two components: a zero-waste bladder containing renewable, natural rubber and the carcass made from a double-patched PES fabric giving the bladder its strength and shape.

As well as using recycled polyester and water-based ink, the 2025/26 iterations are made from more bio-based substances than any previous Champions League official match ball. Each layer of the ball has been adjusted to include materials such as corn fibres, sugar cane, wood pulp and rubber, without impacting its performance.

adidas' ongoing partnership with Common Goal will see 1% of all global net sales from adidas footballs – including this latest release – contributing towards initiatives driving lasting social change for under-served communities, helping to create a better and more inclusive future through football.

The new official match balls will be available to purchase via adidas stores, selected retail stores and online at adidas.com/football-balls.