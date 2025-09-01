Join Micah Richards' UCL Fantasy league

Pick your UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football team and take the opportunity to test your skills against star manager Micah Richards.

Now a hugely popular pundit, the former Manchester City and England defender is inviting fellow gamers to compete with him in his very own Big Meeks League. The 37-year-old is bringing big energy, bigger opinions, and some rather questionable tactics as he demonstrates in his Fantasy Football launch film. Use the code MICAH2 to join the Big Meeks League and see if you can outscore him.

What is Champions League Fantasy Football?

The official, free-to-play Champions League Fantasy Football game gives fans the chance to build their ultimate squad from Europe's best. Players score points for goals, assists, clean sheets, saves and even ball recoveries. Contenders can create private leagues or join public ones, and substitute players and switch captains across Champions League matchnights to increase their points tallies.

There are great prizes to be won, including a PlayStation 5 every matchday, while the players that top the final leaderboard win tickets to the final.

What's new for 2025/26?

Among the innovations for the 2025/26 campaign are a special UCL Fantasy WhatsApp channel, which offers insider tips, deadline reminders and matchday reaction, including the odd voice note from Richards in the event that things go wrong (or very right).

