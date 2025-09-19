Champions League Team of the Week: Matchday 1

The Team of the Week, presented by Crypto.com, is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which has an experienced observer watching each match and is supported in its selections by the UEFA analysis unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Gerónimo Rulli, Marseille

At the Santiago Bernabéu, Rulli was beaten only by two penalties, stopping 13 of the 15 shots he faced – his efforts highlighted further by the metric of 1.68 goals prevented.

Marcos Llorente, Atlético de Madrid

Five years after scoring twice at Anfield, Llorente did it again for Atleti as well as showcasing his impressive versatility up and down the right flank.

Derrick Luckassen, Pafos

On his debut in the competition proper, the Dutchman was a leading contributor to newcomers' Pafos' clean sheet, making 19 clearances – more than any other defender this week – and blocking three shots.

Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool

Showed once more his organisational powers and ball-playing ability at the heart of Liverpool's defence and won the game with a powerful late header – his first Champions League goal at Anfield.

Youssoupha Mbodji, Slavia Praha

Playing his first game in UEFA competition, the young Senegalese defender highlighted his attacking prowess with both Slavia goals in the 2-2 draw with Bodø/Glimt.

Pedro Bicalho, Qarabağ

The Brazilian's intelligent display brought balance to the Qarabağ side in their comeback win at Benfica, earning praise from the UEFA Technical Observer Group which said: "He helped the whole back four and offered options to play through Benfica's press."

Hans Vanaken, Club Brugge

The experienced midfielder teed up the opening goal and hit a lovely volleyed third in the victory over Monaco, as well as showing his leadership qualities with a controlling role in and out of possession.

Francisco Trincão, Sporting CP

A key figure for Sporting CP, scoring twice and beating Kairat Almaty defenders with seven successful take-ons from a total of ten attempted.

Marcus Rashford, Barcelona

On the left of Barcelona's attack, he excelled with his speed and one v one ability and produced two outstanding moments of quality to score his first goals for Barcelona and secure the points at Newcastle.

Harry Kane, Bayern

He displayed his clinical finishing once more with his two goals against Chelsea and earned additional praise from the UEFA Technical Observer for his "intelligent movement to link the game in attack, especially when dropping between the lines".

Marcus Thuram, Inter

Inter’s two-goal match winner at Ajax, he shone in the role of target striker, always ready to receive ball and winning six of his eight aerial duels.