Priceless Moments of the Week: Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappé, Rasmus Højlund, Jens Petter Hauge and Gonçalo Ramos shine

Griezmann's night of milestones

Antoine Griezmann reached two landmark figures as Atleti swept aside Frankfurt, scoring his 50th goal in European competition and his 200th for the club.

The Frenchman's instinctive movement inside the area created the opening, darting across his marker to meet Julián Alvarez's delivery and turn in Atleti's third of the night.

It also extended Griezmann's remarkable run of scoring in 12 successive Champions League seasons, spanning his time with both Atleti and Barcelona.

"Talent has no age," said coach Diego Simeone of the 34-year-old. "I am grateful to Antoine and his 200 goals. I remember when he arrived as a winger, we invited him to try out his best qualities as an attacking midfielder and he ended up becoming a world champion."

Hauge shines as Bodø/Glimt stay unbeaten

Jens Petter Hauge lit up the night with a superb double as Bodø/Glimt extended their unbeaten run in their maiden Champions League campaign, drawing 2–2 with Tottenham at Aspmyra.

The 25-year-old struck first in the 53rd minute. His initial touch seemed heavy but he recovered smartly, hooking the ball inside onto his right foot. Another touch set it perfectly before he swept a side-footed effort past Guglielmo Vicario.

The forward's second goal was just as eye-catching. Found in space by a square pass, Hauge surged into the box, produced a quick shimmy to evade his marker and powered in a clinical finish.

"It was a really fun game. We played against a fantastic team, so I think we can be proud of what we showed today and how we performed," Hauge reflected.

The draw came against familiar opposition – Tottenham had knocked the Norwegians out of last season's Europa League semi-finals.

Revived Galatasaray stun Liverpool

Galatasaray's long wait for a home victory in the Champions League ended in style, as they overcame Liverpool 1-0 at the roaring Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi.

The crucial goal came after just 16 minutes. Victor Osimhen showed nerves of steel from the spot, staggering his run-up before smashing his penalty down the middle, leaving Alisson Becker with no chance.

Breaking a six-year drought on home soil in the competition – their previous victory dating back to a 3-0 win over Lokomotiv Moskva in 2018 – this result marked the perfect response to their heavy opening defeat to Frankfurt.

"We knew it was going to be very tough and that we needed a special team performance…that's exactly what we did," said midfielder İlkay Gündoğan.

Mbappé rising in all-time rankings

Kylian Mbappé's fourth Champions League hat-trick powered Real Madrid to a 5-0 triumph over Kairat Almaty.

The 26-year-old opened his account from the penalty spot before racing onto Thibaut Courtois' long ball and dinking over the goalkeeper. He completed his treble with a crisp strike from the edge of the area.

Mbappé now joins Karim Benzema on four Champions League hat-tricks, with Robert Lewandowski (6) and Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi (8) still ahead.

His overall tally of 60 goals in the competition – scored for Monaco, Paris and Real Madrid – moves him up to sixth on the all-time scorers list. "There are many, many players in front of me now, so I’ll have to score more goals," assessed the Frenchman.

At 26 years and 284 days, he is the second-youngest to reach the milestone, behind Messi.

Manchester imports thrive in Naples

"I just need to get into space and he'll get me the ball," said Rasmus Højlund after combining twice with Kevin De Bruyne to give Napoli a 2-1 win against Sporting CP.

The breakthrough came from deep. De Bruyne, a summer arrival from Man City, picked up the ball inside his own half, played a quick one-two, skipped past a challenge and surged through midfield. Slipping Højlund between two defenders, he left the Dane – who's on loan from Man Utd – to finish coolly through the legs of Rui Silva.

Sporting CP levelled just after the hour, but Napoli weren't done. With 11 minutes remaining, De Bruyne delivered again – a perfectly weighted cross from the left met by Højlund, who bravely glanced in the winner ahead of the onrushing goalkeeper.

Gonçalo Ramos late show sinks Barcelona

Introduced with less than 20 minutes to go, Gonçalo Ramos swung the game in Paris' favour, striking at the death to seal a 2-1 success in Barcelona.

The match looked set to finish level after Senny Mayulu cancelled out Ferran Torres' opener, with chances at both ends but nothing to separate the sides.

Then came the decisive moment. Achraf Hakimi broke into space down the right as Barça's back line narrowed. His low cross found the Portuguese forward, who timed his run perfectly and slotted home the winner in the 90th minute.