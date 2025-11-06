Champions League Team of the Week: Matchday 4

The Team of the Week, presented by Crypto.com, is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which has an experienced observer watching each match and is supported in its selections by the UEFA Game Insight Unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Manuel Neuer, Bayern München

His experience and composure were telling as he made eight saves – with a value of 0.86 on the Goals Prevented metric – to help ten-man Bayern withstand the pressure and prevail in Paris.

Derrick Luckassen, Pafos

The centre-back’s header from a corner earned Pafos their first win in the competition proper and he did an important defensive job too with his clearances (12) and interceptions (three).

Robin Kock, Frankfurt

With 13 clearances he led the Eintracht defensive effort as they kept their first clean sheet of the league phase, winning the lion's share of his duels as he stood strong against home centre-forward Rasmus Højlund.

Carlos Augusto, Inter

Inter’s Brazilian left-sided centre-back drilled in a brilliant winning goal against Kairat and was precise in his passing (95% accuracy) as well as solid defensively.

Carlos Forbs, Club Brugge

A difference-maker for Club Brugge in their thrilling draw with Barcelona, the Portuguese wide man was a constant threat as he scored twice – his first goals in the Champions League proper – and set up another.

Ibrahim Maza, Leverkusen

The Leverkusen midfielder brought vital balance to his team with his positioning and clever decisions, delivering a dynamic display in the victory at Benfica.

Alexis Mac Allister, Liverpool

The Reds' Argentinian midfielder headed his first goal of the season against Real Madrid to cap a notable contribution, both with and without the ball.

Davide Zappacosta, Atalanta

The veteran wing-back excelled alongside Ademola Lookman on the Atalanta left side in a hard-earned win at Marseille, ending the game joint-first among the visiting team for recoveries (six) and with an Expected Assists score of 0.29 – the best in the match.

Phil Foden, Man City

With two fine goals, the City attacking midfielder was on target in the Champions League for the first time in 12 months, shining with his sharpness on the ball and ability to find space between the lines.

Victor Osimhen, Galatasaray

Strong in the air and on the ground, the Nigerian gave a complete performance as he hit his first Champions League hat-trick in the 3-0 triumph at Ajax.

Mikel Merino, Arsenal

As well as scoring his first two goals of the league phase, he was clever in his positioning, working to good effect between the lines in support of colleagues in possession.