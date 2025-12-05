Qarabağ defying the odds in 'unforgettable' Champions League adventure

After qualifying for the UEFA Champions League for only the second time in their history, Qarabağ are proving to be a surprise package during the 2025/26 league phase.

Gurban Gurbanov's team have beaten Benfica and Copenhagen, and put in an impressive performance in a draw against Chelsea, which came between losses to Athletic Club and Napoli.

Sitting 19th in the table as they prepare for the visit of Ajax on Matchday 6, there's a feel-good factor among the Azerbaijani club's supporters, coaching staff and players, many of whom are playing in the competition for the first time.

"Playing in the Champions League was a goal of mine when I came to Qarabağ," said captain Abdellah Zoubir.

"I enjoyed playing in the Europa League and Conference League, but the Champions League is completely different.

"When you see the excitement around it – the stadium, the supporters, everything surrounding it – especially when we play at home, the enthusiasm is incredible."

"Especially when we play at home, the enthusiasm is incredible." Abdellah Zoubir, Qarabağ captain

Returning to the top

Although the club have been dominant domestically, winning 11 of the last 12 Azerbaijan Premier League titles, they have often fallen short in qualifying for Europe's premier competition.

Zoubir joined Qarabağ in the summer of 2018, just after the club's first taste of Champions League group stage football.

Since then, Qarabağ have been a regular fixture in the Europa League and Conference League, and staff have worked hard behind the scenes to earn their return to Europe's elite club competition.

"Professionalism has increased in many fields over the years: nutrition, training sessions… but also in terms of workload," Zoubir said.

"The club has evolved so much and today, we see the results obtained after several years of work."

Qarabağ earned a famous 2-2 draw against Chelsea on Matchday 4 UEFA via Getty Images

From dreams to reality

Growing up in France, Zoubir dreamt of becoming a footballer and playing in the Champions League. Now, he's getting to live out that fantasy.

"I come from a working-class neighbourhood where not many players become professionals," he said. "The chances of playing football were really small.

"When you start playing football around your neighbourhood you always say, 'One day I'll play in the Champions League.' It's the pinnacle of football. And when I arrived at Qarabağ, I knew I had an opportunity."

"When you start playing football around your neighbourhood you always say, 'One day I'll play in the Champions League.'" Abdellah Zoubir, Qarabağ captain

As the club's captain, Zoubir also reflected on how honoured he is to lead his teammates out against some of Europe's biggest sides.

"I'm very proud to captain Qarabağ in the Champions League. It's an unforgettable experience – I will never forget it."

Family pride

The pride also extends to Zoubir's family.

"Back in the day, I went with my father to watch a Champions League match between Lille and Manchester United," he said. "Being able to take part in it myself, my father feels an enormous sense of pride because he tells me, 'You've put dreams in my eyes.'"

Qarabağ will face Ajax, Frankfurt and Liverpool as they seek a place in the knockout stages UEFA via Getty Images

There was also family close by ahead of Qarabağ's draw against Chelsea in the form of older brother, Mouad, who is a football coach.

"I'm proud of what he is doing at Qarabağ," Mouad said. "The fact we have someone in our family playing in this competition, which for me is the best in the world, makes us all so proud."