João Neves interview: Champions League-winning Paris midfielder walks tall

At 21, Paris midfielder João Neves already has a substantial trophy cabinet; there is the Portuguese league title he won with Benfica, the UEFA Nations League success he enjoyed with Portugal in 2025 and then the Ligue 1, French Cup and UEFA Champions League medals he picked up with his current side last season.

Small, agile and skillful, he has maintained his excellent form from last season, and as his side prepare to take on Athletic Club on Matchday 5, he has plenty to look forward to. He spoke to UEFA about the things that make him tick.

On being a relatively slight player

[Maybe people underestimate me] because of my size and the fact that I don't have great physical strength, but [football] intelligence also plays a part. If you aren't physically strong, you have to be smart. Of course, having more stamina, more strength, and speed helps with your performance, but I don't think it's the main thing.

When I was little, I actually played as a striker, but as the pitch got bigger, we found out what our real strengths and qualities are. Midfield was always the best choice for me because I want to be a complete player. I want to be able to do a bit of everything.

On having a policeman for a father

Everything always had to be in order, and I took that into my adult life. I don't think I'd be where I am now if it wasn't for that strict upbringing. I wouldn't have the perseverance and resilience that I have.

I remember us doing races during lockdown, during COVID, when we were training at home. The plan was to do 15 seconds walking and 15 seconds running, and my dad—without telling me anything — would make me run for 17 seconds and rest for 13 seconds. I didn't know a thing, and thought I was doing the usual 15-15. So, that story gives you an idea of what my childhood was like.

On his slightly unusual playing look

Playing with my shirt [tucked in] and my socks below the knee were a Benfica tradition that I've followed to this day. Nowadays, like I usually tell my friends, I even get scared of not doing so because, if anything bad happens, I'm going to use that as an excuse! So, I can't bring myself to change.

Shirt tucked in, socks pulled up: João Neves' signature look Getty Images

On keeping a low profile

I go to the café, and all that — and try to go under the radar as much as possible, [as] an ordinary person. I know two or three people will recognise me and ask for a photo, but I believe the others will let me be. I don't have, for instance, Vitinha's moustache... or something in the way I move outside that makes people stare and instantly recognise [me]. So, maybe putting on a hat that I normally wear and like to wear is enough.

On Paris' prospects of a Champions League title defence

We know that we're almost guaranteed to make the next stage in the top 24, but our aim is to finish in the top eight. We'll take things game by game, as we did last season. We were having a bad Champions League season, but it ended how it did.

I remember feeling relaxed stepping onto the pitch [for last season's final], hearing the Champions League anthem and getting goosebumps. Then, when I heard the final whistle, there was a feeling of relief bigger than I'd felt in my life. The season was over, we'd ended it in the best way possible, nobody could accuse us negatively of anything, and then it was just a matter of spending time, celebrating, revelling in the occasion and laughing with our loved ones.