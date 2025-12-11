Champions League Team of the Week: Matchday 6

The Team of the Week, presented by Crypto.com, is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which has an experienced observer watching each match and is supported in its selections by the UEFA Game Insight Unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Unai Simón, Athletic Club

His 'goals prevented' metric read 1.77 after his key saves helped earn Athletic a point as they became the first team to stop holders Paris Saint-Germain from scoring in this season's competition.

Jules Koundé, Barcelona

Dominated his right side of the pitch and was a major attacking threat with his running in behind – a threat underlined by his two goals in the comeback win against Frankfurt.

Dávid Hancko, Atlético de Madrid

Scored a goal against PSV and defended with intelligence and discipline – excelling with his positioning as he covered and protected the space around – on top of using the ball well when playing forward.

Mohammed Salisu, Monaco

Won the majority of his duels and made eight clearances to help Monaco earn a third clean sheet of the league phase in their narrow win against Galatasaray.

Nico O'Reilly, Manchester City

On top of scoring his first Champions League goal, O'Reilly showed formidable speed, power and tactical intelligence against Real Madrid – from his driving runs forward to his defensive work versus Rodrygo.

Richard Ríos, Benfica

With his well-timed runs, the influential Colombian hit Benfica's first goal against Napoli and laid on the second, on a night when he covered a lot of ground and led Benfica's aggressive press to good effect.

Charles De Ketelaere, Atalanta

His second goal in as many Champions League games proved to be Atalanta's winner against Chelsea, the Belgian having already teed up Gianluca Scamacca's headed equaliser.

Lennart Karl, Bayern München

The Bayern teenager scored one goal against Sporting CP, had another disallowed and exhibited his precocious technical powers, notably with his ability to play between the lines.

Noni Madueke, Arsenal

A constant danger on the right wing, he showcased his ball-carrying ability with his spectacular opening goal against Club Brugge and then showed good anticipation for his second as he recorded his first double in the Champions League.

Mason Greenwood, Marseille

After showing his link-up skills in the lead-up to Igor Paixão's goal, Greenwood then delivered two clinical finishes of his own to secure OM's win at Union SG.

Anthony Gordon, Newcastle

His clinical conversion of a penalty gave Newcastle their opening goal at Leverkusen and he also set up Lewis Miley's strike with his trickery on the wing and an excellent cross.