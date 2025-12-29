Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane: Who was the top UEFA scorer in 2025?

Manchester City and Norway's Erling Haaland has finished as the top scorer across UEFA men's competitions in 2025 with a total of 25 goals for club and country.

His nine-goal haul for City in the UEFA Champions League was relatively modest compared to the 16 he struck as he helped to steer Norway to next summer's FIFA World Cup finals. His total of 25 is nine more than the tally of 16 that gave Viktor Gyökeres the same honour in 2024.

With 13, Haaland finished fourth in the 2024 rankings, while Kylian Mbappé scored 21 in UEFA competitions this season having managed just nine last year. Harry Kane, meanwhile, has been in the top three for successive seasons, hitting 15 goals in UEFA competitions in 2024 and 19 in 2025.

Watch Kylian Mbappé's 2025 Champions League goals

Who was the top scorer in all men's UEFA competitions (club and country) in 2025?

Includes Champions League, Europa League, Conference League, Super Cup, Nations League and European Qualifiers. Excludes club qualifying.

25 Erling Haaland (Manchester City & Norway)﻿

21 Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid & France)

19 Harry Kane (Bayern & England)

12 Lautaro Martínez (Inter)

12 Mikel Merino (Arsenal & Spain)

12 Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad & Spain)

10 Marko Arnautović (Inter/Crvena Zvezda & Austria)

10 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United & Portugal)

10 Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain & France)

10 Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund)

10 Barnabás Varga (Ferencváros & Hungary)

9 Memphis Depay (Netherlands)

9 Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United/Napoli & Denmark)

9 Moise Kean (Fiorentina & Italy)

9 Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray)

9 Ivan Perišić (PSV Eindhoven & Croatia)

9 Lamine Yamal (Barcelona & Spain)

If Mbappé could not come close to Haaland in terms of European Qualifiers goals, he excelled in the Champions League, his 14 goals in the calendar year putting him two clear of his nearest competitor, Inter's Lautaro Martínez.

﻿Who was the top scorer in men's UEFA club competitions in 2025 (group stage to final)?

14 Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)﻿

12 Lautaro Martínez (Inter)﻿

11 Harry Kane (Bayern)﻿

10 Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund)

﻿9 Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain)

9 Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray)﻿

9 Erling Haaland (Manchester City﻿)

7 Julián Alvarez (Atlético de Madrid)

7 Cédric Bakambu (Real Betis)

7 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

7 Vangelis Pavlidis (Benfica)

7 Raphinha (Barcelona)

7 Antony (Real Betis)

Who were the top scorers in each men's UEFA club competition in 2025?

UEFA Champions League: Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) – 14

UEFA Europa League: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United﻿) – 7

UEFA Conference League: Cédric Bakambu (Real Betis) – 6