adidas celebrates 25-year UEFA Champions League partnership with anniversary ball launch

adidas has unveiled its UEFA Champions League 25th anniversary official match ball, marking 25 years of partnership between adidas and Europe's premier club competition, while celebrating the memorable moments and legendary players that have defined the tournament across generations.

At the heart of the celebration is a remake of the original adidas FINALE 1 official match ball, meticulously reimagined for today's game. The 25th anniversary ball reprises the same colours and graphic print seen on the first-ever 'starball' design, while introducing a contemporary colour-shifting effect that subtly transitions from black to purple depending on the viewing angle.

To honour this milestone, adidas has also created a special 25-year anniversary logo, featured prominently on the ball and symbolising the enduring relationship between adidas, the UEFA Champions League and the players who have shaped its story.

Maintaining the highest standards of match play, the ball uses the same thermally bonded seamless construction found in recent UEFA Champions League official match balls – delivering elite performance through optimal precision, consistency and control in all conditions.

Since its debut, the adidas starball has transcended its role as a match ball to become a symbol of the UEFA Champions League's spirit and identity. Each edition has captured the essence of the competition – from the host cities to the players who ultimately lift the trophy – serving as a marker of football history in the making.

For 25 years, it has been present at the competition's most unforgettable moments: Zinédine Zidane's volley in the 2002 final, Lionel Messi's era-defining bursts of brilliance and countless other moments that have become part of global football memory.

To commemorate this legacy, adidas has brought together past, present and future UEFA Champions League legends in a series of images. Zidane, Messi, Toni Kroos, Mohamed Salah, Jude Bellingham, Ousmane Dembélé and Lamine Yamal appear united around the ball that has been at the centre of their defining moments – representing 25 iconic years of history and the generations still to come.

The ball will be used on UEFA Champions League Matchdays 7 and 8.

The official ball celebrating 25 years of the adidas-UEFA Champions League link-up is available via adidas stores, selected retail partners and online at adidas.com.