Who are the youngest players to reach 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80, 90 and 100 Champions League appearances?

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Iker Casillas notched up milestone UEFA Champions League appearance totals in record time, but new generations are challenging their achievements.

Lamine Yamal, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé have already established fresh standards, and they have a chance to set new targets for future generations as their careers progress.

Who are the youngest players to reach ten Champions League appearances?

16 years 278 days: Lamine Yamal (Date of birth: 13/07/2007; date of tenth appearance: 16/04/2024)

17 years 216 days: Youri Tielemans (Date of birth: 07/05/1997; date of tenth appearance: 09/12/2014)

17 years 289 days: Jude Bellingham (Date of birth: 29/06/2003; date of tenth appearance: 14/04/2021)

17 years 295 days: Geovany Quenda (Date of birth: 30/04/2007; date of tenth appearance: 19/02/2025)

17 years 363 days: Warren Zaïre-Emery (Date of birth: 08/03/2006; date of tenth appearance: 05/03/2024)

17 years 365 days: Pau Cubarsí (Date of birth: 22/01/2007; date of tenth appearance: 21/01/2025)

18 years 34 days: Bojan Krkić (Date of birth: 28/08/1990; date of tenth appearance: 01/10/2008)

18 years 68 days: Gavi (Date of birth: 05/08/2004; date of tenth appearance: 12/10/2022)

18 years 76 days: Ismaïl Aissati (Date of birth: 16/08/1988; date of tenth appearance: 31/10/2006)

18 years 103 days: George Ilenikhena (Date of birth: 16/08/2006; date of tenth appearance: 27/11/2024)

Lamine Yamal making his tenth Champions League appearance Getty Images

Who are the youngest players to reach 20 Champions League appearances?

17 years 270 days: Lamine Yamal (Date of birth: 13/07/2007; date of 20th appearance: 09/04/2025)

18 years 277 days: Warren Zaïre-Emery (Date of birth: 08/03/2006; date of 20th appearance: 10/12/2024)

18 years 287 days: Pau Cubarsí (Date of birth: 22/01/2007; date of 20th appearance: 05/11/2025)

19 years 88 days: Bojan Krkić (Date of birth: 28/08/1990; date of 20th appearance: 24/11/2009)

19 years 104 days: Jude Bellingham (Date of birth: 29/06/2003; date of 20th appearance: 11/10/2022)

19 years 145 days: Cesc Fàbregas (Date of birth: 04/05/1987; date of 20th appearance: 26/09/2006)

19 years 245 days: Roque Santa Cruz (Date of birth: 16/08/1981; date of 20th appearance: 18/04/2001)

19 years 308 days: Kylian Mbappé (Date of birth: 20/12/1998; date of 20th appearance: 24/10/2018)

19 years 318 days: Iker Casillas (Date of birth: 20/05/1981; date of 20th appearance: 03/04/2001)

19 years 353 days: Jamal Musiala (Date of birth: 26/02/2003; date of 20th appearance: 14/02/2023)

Lamine Yamal after scoring against Dortmund in his 20th Champions League game AFP via Getty Images

Kylian Mbappé's Champions League stats

Who are the youngest players to reach 30 Champions League appearances?

19 years 227 days: Warren Zaïre-Emery (Date of birth: 08/03/2006; date of 30th appearance: 21/10/2025)

20 years 207 days: Cesc Fàbregas (Date of birth: 04/05/1987; date of 30th appearance: 27/11/2007)

20 years 215 days: Roque Santa Cruz (Date of birth: 16/08/1981; date of 30th appearance: 19/03/2002)

20 years 285 days: Jude Bellingham (Date of birth: 29/06/2003; date of 30th appearance: 09/04/2024)

20 years 296 days: Iker Casillas (Date of birth: 20/05/1981; date of 30th appearance: 12/03/2002)

20 years 356 days: Kylian Mbappé (Date of birth: 20/12/1998; date of 30th appearance: 11/12/2019)

21 years 8 days: Jamal Musiala (Date of birth: 26/02/2003; date of 30th appearance: 05/03/2024)

21 years 74 days: João Neves (Date of birth: 27/09/2004; date of 30th appearance: 10/12/2025)

21 years 95 days: Eduardo Camavinga (Date of birth: 10/11/2002; date of 30th appearance: 13/02/2024)

21 years 193 days: Phil Foden (Date of birth: 28/05/2000; date of 30th appearance: 07/12/2021)

Warren Zaïre-Emery making his 30th Champions League appearance, at Leverkusen AFP via Getty Images

Who are the youngest players to reach 40 Champions League appearances?

21 years 164 days: Jude Bellingham (Date of birth: 29/06/2003; date of 40th appearance: 10/12/2024)

21 years 275 days: Iker Casillas (Date of birth: 20/05/1981; date of 40th appearance: 19/02/2003)

21 years 288 days: Jamal Musiala (Date of birth: 26/02/2003; date of 40th appearance: 10/12/2024)

21 years 338 days: Cesc Fàbregas (Date of birth: 04/05/1987; date of 40th appearance: 07/04/2009)

21 years 355 days: Kylian Mbappé (Date of birth: 20/12/1998; date of 40th appearance: 09/12/2020)

22 years 17 days: Eduardo Camavinga (Date of birth: 10/11/2002; date of 40th appearance: 27/11/2024)

22 years 113 days: Vinícius Júnior (Date of birth: 12/07/2000; date of 40th appearance: 02/11/2022)

22 years 116 days: Roque Santa Cruz (Date of birth: 16/08/1981; date of 40th appearance: 10/12/2003)

22 years 150 days: Phil Foden (Date of birth: 28/05/2000; date of 40th appearance: 25/10/2022)

22 years 238 days: David Alaba (Date of birth: 24/06/1992; date of 40th appearance: 17/02/2015)

Madrid's Jude Bellingham after scoring at Atalanta in his 40th Champions League game Real Madrid via Getty Images

All-time Champions League top scorers

Who are the youngest players to reach 50 Champions League appearances?

22 years 128 days: Jude Bellingham (Date of birth: 29/06/2003; date of 50th appearance: 04/11/2025)

22 years 155 days: Iker Casillas (Date of birth: 20/05/1981; date of 50th appearance: 22/10/2003)

22 years 331 days: Cesc Fàbregas (Date of birth: 04/05/1987; date of 50th appearance: 31/03/2010)

22 years 339 days: Kylian Mbappé (Date of birth: 20/12/1998; date of 50th appearance: 24/11/2021)

23 years 112 days: Rodrygo (Date of birth: 09/01/2001; date of 50th appearance: 30/04/2024)

23 years 166 days: Lionel Messi (Date of birth: 24/06/1987; date of 50th appearance: 07/12/2010)

23 years 216 days: Vinícius Júnior (Date of birth: 12/07/2000; date of 50th appearance: 13/02/2024)

23 years 252 days: Raúl González (Date of birth: 27/06/1977; date of 50th appearance: 06/03/2001)

23 years 261 days: Phil Foden (Date of birth: 28/05/2000; date of 50th appearance: 13/02/2024)

23 years 308 days: David Alaba (Date of birth: 24/06/1992; date of 50th appearance: 27/04/2016)

Jude Bellingham (right) making his 50th Champions League appearance, at Anfield Getty Images

Who are the youngest players to reach 60 Champions League appearances?

23 years 167 days: Iker Casillas (Date of birth: 20/05/1981; date of 60th appearance: 03/11/2004)

24 years 41 days: Rodrygo (Date of birth: 09/01/2001; date of 60th appearance: 19/02/2025)

24 years 56 days: Kylian Mbappé (Date of birth: 20/12/1998; date of 60th appearance: 14/02/2023)

24 years 116 days: Vinícius Júnior (Date of birth: 12/07/2000; date of 60th appearance: 05/11/2024)

24 years 117 days: Lionel Messi (Date of birth: 24/06/1987; date of 60th appearance: 19/10/2011)

24 years 147 days: Raúl González (Date of birth: 27/06/1977; date of 60th appearance: 21/11/2001)

24 years 259 days: Phil Foden (Date of birth: 28/05/2000; date of 60th appearance: 11/02/2025)

24 years 286 days: Cesc Fàbregas (Date of birth: 04/05/1987; date of 60th appearance: 14/02/2012)

24 years 298 days: David Alaba (Date of birth: 24/06/1992; date of 60th appearance: 18/04/2017)

25 years 0 days: Raphaël Varane (Date of birth: 25/04/1993; date of 60th appearance: 25/04/2018)

Iker Casillas made his 60th Champions League appearance for Madrid in November 2004 AFP via Getty Images

Kylian Mbappé vs Erling Haaland

Who are the youngest players to reach 70 Champions League appearances?

24 years 277 days: Iker Casillas (Date of birth: 20/05/1981; date of 70th appearance: 21/02/2006)

25 years 80 days: Vinícius Júnior (Date of birth: 12/07/2000; date of 70th appearance: 30/09/2025)

25 years 100 days: Lionel Messi (Date of birth: 24/06/1987; date of 70th appearance: 02/10/2012)

25 years 112 days: Kylian Mbappé (Date of birth: 20/12/1998; date of 70th appearance: 10/04/2024)

25 years 125 days: Raúl González (Date of birth: 27/06/1977; date of 70th appearance: 30/10/2002)

25 years 333 days: Cesc Fàbregas (Date of birth: 04/05/1987; date of 70th appearance: 02/04/2013)

26 years 16 days: Thomas Müller (Date of birth: 13/09/1989; date of 70th appearance: 29/09/2015)

26 years 87 days: Cristiano Ronaldo (Date of birth: 05/02/1985; date of 70th appearance: 03/05/2011)

26 years 136 days: David Alaba (Date of birth: 24/06/1992; date of 70th appearance: 07/11/2018)

26 years 195 days: Raphaël Varane (Date of birth: 25/04/1993; date of 70th appearance: 06/11/2019)

Iker Casillas reacts during his 70th Champions League game for Madrid, at home against Arsenal in the round of 16 Getty Images

Who are the youngest players to reach 80 Champions League appearances?

26 years 33 days: Kylian Mbappé (Date of birth: 20/12/1998; date of 90th appearance: 22/01/2025)

26 years 86 days: Lionel Messi (Date of birth: 24/06/1987; date of 80th appearance: 18/09/2013)

26 years 96 days: Raúl González (Date of birth: 27/06/1977; date of 80th appearance: 01/10/2003)

26 years 136 days: Iker Casillas (Date of birth: 20/05/1981; date of 80th appearance: 03/10/2007)

26 years 233 days: Thomas Müller (Date of birth: 13/09/1989; date of 80th appearance: 03/05/2016)

26 years 332 days: Cesc Fàbregas (Date of birth: 04/05/1987; date of 80th appearance: 01/04/2014)

27 years 80 days: Cristiano Ronaldo (Date of birth: 05/02/1985; date of 80th appearance: 25/04/2012)

27 years 228 days: Raphaël Varane (Date of birth: 25/04/1993; date of 80th appearance: 09/12/2020)

27 years 286 days: Toni Kroos (Date of birth: 04/01/1990; date of 80th appearance: 17/10/2017)

28 years 51 days: David Alaba (Date of birth: 24/06/1992; date of 80th appearance: 14/08/2020)

Kylian Mbappé after scoring for Madrid against Salzburg in his 80th Champions League game Real Madrid via Getty Images

Who are the youngest players to reach 90 Champions League appearances?

26 years 306 days: Kylian Mbappé (Date of birth: 20/12/1998; date of 90th appearance: 22/10/2025)

27 years 114 days: Raúl González (Date of birth: 27/06/1977; date of 90th appearance: 19/10/2004)

27 years 134 days: Lionel Messi (Date of birth: 24/06/1987; date of 90th appearance: 05/11/2014)

27 years 169 days: Iker Casillas (Date of birth: 20/05/1981; date of 90th appearance: 05/11/2008)

27 years 364 days: Thomas Müller (Date of birth: 13/09/1989; date of 90th appearance: 12/09/2017)

28 years 63 days: Cristiano Ronaldo (Date of birth: 05/02/1985; date of 90th appearance: 09/04/2013)

28 years 135 days: Cesc Fàbregas (Date of birth: 04/05/1987; date of 90th appearance: 16/09/2015)

28 years 258 days: Toni Kroos (Date of birth: 04/01/1990; date of 90th appearance: 19/09/2018)

28 years 287 days: David Alaba (Date of birth: 24/06/1992; date of 90th appearance: 07/04/2021)

29 years 78 days: Karim Benzema (Date of birth: 19/12/1987; date of 90th appearance: 07/03/2017)

Kylian Mbappé making his 90th Champions League appearance, at home against Juventus AFP via Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi

Who are the youngest players to reach 100 Champions League appearances?

28 years 84 days: Lionel Messi (Date of birth: 24/06/1987; date of 100th appearance: 16/09/2015)

28 years 239 days: Raúl González (Date of birth: 27/06/1977; date of 100th appearance: 21/02/2006)

28 years 272 days: Iker Casillas (Date of birth: 20/05/1981; date of 100th appearance: 16/02/2010)

29 years 6 days: Thomas Müller (Date of birth: 13/09/1989; date of 100th appearance: 19/09/2018)

29 years 56 days: Cristiano Ronaldo (Date of birth: 05/02/1985; date of 100th appearance: 02/04/2014)

29 years 286 days: David Alaba (Date of birth: 24/06/1992; date of 100th appearance: 06/04/2022)

29 years 291 days: Toni Kroos (Date of birth: 04/01/1990; date of 100th appearance: 22/10/2019)

30 years 77 days: Karim Benzema (Date of birth: 19/12/1987; date of 100th appearance: 06/03/2018)

30 years 148 days: Sergio Busquets (Date of birth: 16/07/1988; date of 100th appearance: 11/12/2018)

30 years 180 days: Cesc Fàbregas (Date of birth: 04/05/1987; date of 100th appearance: 31/10/2017)

Lionel Messi making his 100th Champions League appearance, at Roma in September 2016 Getty Images

Who are the youngest players to reach 110 Champions League appearances?

29 years 152 days: Lionel Messi (Date of birth: 24/06/1987; date of 110th appearance: 23/11/2016)

29 years 328 days: Iker Casillas (Date of birth: 20/05/1981; date of 110th appearance: 13/04/2011)

30 years 13 days: Cristiano Ronaldo (Date of birth: 05/02/1985; date of 110th appearance: 18/02/2015)

30 years 89 days: Thomas Müller (Date of birth: 13/09/1989; date of 110th appearance: 11/12/2019)

30 years 98 days: Raúl González (Date of birth: 27/06/1977; date of 110th appearance: 03/10/2007)

30 years 242 days: David Alaba (Date of birth: 24/06/1992; date of 110th appearance: 21/02/2023)

30 years 358 days: Karim Benzema (Date of birth: 19/12/1987; date of 110th appearance: 12/12/2018)

31 years 51 days: Toni Kroos (Date of birth: 04/01/1990; date of 110th appearance: 24/02/2021)

31 years 98 days: Xavi Hernández (Date of birth: 25/01/1980; date of 110th appearance: 03/05/2011)

31 years 112 days: Sergio Busquets (Date of birth: 16/07/1988; date of 110th appearance: 05/11/2019)

Lionel Messi after scoring at Celtic during his 110th Champions League appearance AFP via Getty Images

Who are the youngest players to reach 120 Champions League appearances?

30 years 151 days: Lionel Messi (Date of birth: 24/06/1987; date of 120th appearance: 22/11/2017)

30 years 293 days: Cristiano Ronaldo (Date of birth: 05/02/1985; date of 120th appearance: 25/11/2015)

30 years 320 days: Iker Casillas (Date of birth: 20/05/1981; date of 120th appearance: 04/04/2012)

31 years 79 days: Thomas Müller (Date of birth: 13/09/1989; date of 120th appearance: 01/12/2020)

31 years 151 days: Raúl González (Date of birth: 27/06/1977; date of 120th appearance: 25/11/2008)

31 years 337 days: Toni Kroos (Date of birth: 04/01/1990; date of 120th appearance: 07/12/2021)

32 years 90 days: Xavi Hernández (Date of birth: 25/01/1980; date of 120th appearance: 24/04/2012)

32 years 232 days: Karim Benzema (Date of birth: 19/12/1987; date of 120th appearance: 07/08/2020)

32 years 240 days: David Alaba (Date of birth: 24/06/1992; date of 120th appearance: 19/02/2025)

32 years 301 days: Andrés Iniesta (Date of birth: 11/05/1984; date of 120th appearance: 08/03/2017)

Juventus's Paulo Dybala and Lionel Messi (right) speak after the Barcelona man's 120th Champions League game Juventus FC via Getty Images

Who are the youngest players to reach 130 Champions League appearances?

31 years 240 days: Lionel Messi (Date of birth: 24/06/1987; date of 130th appearance: 19/02/2019)

31 years 256 days: Cristiano Ronaldo (Date of birth: 05/02/1985; date of 130th appearance: 18/10/2016)

32 years 86 days: Thomas Müller (Date of birth: 13/09/1989; date of 130th appearance: 08/12/2021)

32 years 156 days: Iker Casillas (Date of birth: 20/05/1981; date of 130th appearance: 23/10/2013)

32 years 256 days: Raúl González (Date of birth: 27/06/1977; date of 130th appearance: 10/03/2010)

32 years 274 days: Toni Kroos (Date of birth: 04/01/1990; date of 130th appearance: 05/10/2022)

33 years 88 days: Xavi Hernández (Date of birth: 25/01/1980; date of 130th appearance: 23/04/2013)

33 years 137 days: Karim Benzema (Date of birth: 19/12/1987; date of 130th appearance: 05/05/2021)

33 years 334 days: Andrés Iniesta (Date of birth: 11/05/1984; date of 130th appearance: 10/04/2018)

36 years 160 days: Sergio Ramos (Date of birth: 30/03/1986; date of 130th appearance:06/09/2022)

Lionel Messi is denied at Lyon during his 130th Champions League game AFP via Getty Images

Who are the youngest players to reach 140 Champions League appearances?

32 years 118 days: Cristiano Ronaldo (Date of birth: 05/02/1985; date of 140th appearance: 03/06/2017)

32 years 156 days: Lionel Messi (Date of birth: 24/06/1987; date of 140th appearance: 27/11/2019)

33 years 4 days: Iker Casillas (Date of birth: 20/05/1981; date of 140th appearance: 24/05/2014)

33 years 176 days: Thomas Müller (Date of birth: 13/09/1989; date of 140th appearance: 08/03/2023)

33 years 259 days: Toni Kroos (Date of birth: 04/01/1990; date of 140th appearance: 20/09/2023)

33 years 290 days: Raúl González (Date of birth: 27/06/1977; date of 140th appearance: 13/04/2011)

34 years 66 days: Xavi Hernández (Date of birth: 25/01/1980; date of 140th appearance: 01/04/2014)

34 years 128 days: Karim Benzema (Date of birth: 19/12/1987; date of 140th appearance: 26/04/2022)

37 years 208 days: Sergio Ramos (Date of birth: 30/03/1986; date of 140th appearance: 24/10/2023)

38 years 42 days: Manuel Neuer (Date of birth: 27/03/1986; date of 140th appearance: 08/05/2024)

Cristiano Ronaldo scores in the 2017 Champions League final in his 140th appearance in the competition Real Madrid via Getty Images

Who are the youngest players to reach 150 Champions League appearances?

33 years 65 days: Cristiano Ronaldo (Date of birth: 05/02/1985; date of 150th appearance: 11/04/2018)

33 years 358 days: Iker Casillas (Date of birth: 20/05/1981; date of 150th appearance: 13/05/2015)

34 years 83 days: Lionel Messi (Date of birth: 24/06/1987; date of 150th appearance: 15/09/2021)

34 years 125 days: Toni Kroos (Date of birth: 04/01/1990; date of 150th appearance: 08/05/2024)

34 years 230 days: Thomas Müller (Date of birth: 13/09/1989; date of 150th appearance: 30/04/2024)

35 years 107 days: Xavi Hernández (Date of birth: 25/01/1980; date of 150th appearance: 12/05/2015)

35 years 120 days: Karim Benzema (Date of birth: 19/12/1987; date of 150th appearance: 18/04/2023)

38 years 343 days: Manuel Neuer (Date of birth: 27/03/1986; date of 150th appearance: 05/03/2025)