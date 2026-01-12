Who has scored the most Champions League goals at the age of 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30?

Lennart Karl and Viktor Daðason are establishing themselves in the UEFA Champions League this season at the age of 17, while Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland continue to challenge for records set by Lionel Messi.

See who the competition's most prolific goalscorers were at every age from 18 to 30.

Who scored the most Champions League goals before their 18th birthday?

5: Lamine Yamal (23 appearances)

3: Lennart Karl (4)*

2: Viktor Daðason (4)*

2: Ethan Nwaneri (6)

2: Ansu Fati (7)

* Could still add to their total in 2025/26 Champions League.

Watch Lennart Karl's exceptional Bayern München strike vs Club Brugge

Who scored the most Champions League goals before their 19th birthday?

10: Kylian Mbappé (15 appearances)

7: Lamine Yamal (28)*

6: Raúl González (8)

4: Rodrygo (4)

4: Bojan Krkić (18)

3: Karim Benzema (3)

3: Wayne Rooney (2)

3: Lennart Karl (4)*

3: Estêvão (5)*

3: Obafemi Martins (7)

3: George Ilenikhena (12)

* Could still add to their total in 2025/26 Champions League.

Kylian Mbappé's Champions League stats

Who scored the most Champions League goals before their 20th birthday?

13: Kylian Mbappé (23)

10: Erling Haaland (8)

7: Patrick Kluivert (18)

7: Lamine Yamal (28)*

5: Ayegbeni Yakubu (5)

6: Raúl González (8)

6: Karim Benzema (9)

5: Rodrygo (11)

5: Désiré Doué (16)

6: Jude Bellingham (23)

5: Bojan Krkić (23)

* Could still add to their total in 2025/26 Champions League.

Watch Lamine Yamal's brilliant Barcelona goal vs Club Brugge

Who scored the most Champions League goals before their 21st birthday?

20: Erling Haaland (16 appearances)

19: Kylian Mbappé (30)

12: Karim Benzema (17)

10: Jude Bellingham (34)

9: Patrick Kluivert (22)

8: Obafemi Martins (19)

8: Raúl González (19)

8: Javier Saviola (19)

8: Lionel Messi (21)

7: Thierry Henry (9)

7: Désiré Doué (18)*

7: Rodrygo (21)

7: Lamine Yamal (28)*

* Could still add to their total in 2025/26 Champions League.

All-time Champions League top scorers

Who scored the most Champions League goals before their 22nd birthday?

23: Erling Haaland (19 appearances)

21: Kylian Mbappé (40)

17: Lionel Messi (21)

13: Karim Benzema (23)

13: Rodrygo (33)

13: Jude Bellingham (47)

11: Javier Saviola (23)

11: Raúl González (27)

9: Patrick Kluivert (22)

9: Obafemi Martins (25)

9: Wayne Rooney (25)

9: Phil Foden (36)

Great Jude Bellingham Champions League goals

Who scored the most Champions League goals before their 23rd birthday?

35: Erling Haaland (30 appearances)

31: Kylian Mbappé (51)

25: Lionel Messi (44)

21: Raúl González (42)

18: Rodrygo (45)

17: Karim Benzema (29)

15: Alessandro Del Piero (21)

15: Andriy Shevchenko (23)

15: Javier Saviola (28)

15: Vinícius Jùnior (46)

Kylian Mbappé vs Erling Haaland

Who scored the most Champions League goals before their 24th birthday?

41: Erling Haaland (39 appearances)

40: Kylian Mbappé (59)

37: Lionel Messi (57)

28: Raúl González (54)

23: Karim Benzema (38)

21: Vinícius Jùnior (56)

20: Alessandro Del Piero (31)

20: Rodrygo (56)

17: Andriy Shevchenko (29)

16: Gabriel Jesus (27)

16: Neymar (27)

16: Patrick Kluivert (36)

16: Thomas Müller (46)

Great Vinícius Júnior Champions League goals

Who scored the most Champions League goals before their 25th birthday?

51: Lionel Messi (68 appearances)

49: Erling Haaland (48)

43: Kylian Mbappé (63)

34: Raúl González (66)

29: Karim Benzema (48)

29: Vinícius Jùnior (68)

26: Rodrygo (68)

21: Cristiano Ronaldo (56)

21: Thomas Müller (58)

20: Alessandro Del Piero (31)

20: Andriy Shevchenko (38)

20: Wayne Rooney (54)

Erling Haaland's first 50 Champions League goals: Watch them all

Who scored the most Champions League goals before their 26th birthday?

59: Lionel Messi (79 appearances)

55: Erling Haaland (54)*

50: Kylian Mbappé (79)

43: Raúl González (78)

33: Karim Benzema (58)

29: Vinícius Jùnior (74)*

28: Thomas Müller (68)

27: Neymar (46)

26: Thierry Henry (50)

26: Wayne Rooney (64)

26: Cristiano Ronaldo (64)

26: Rodrygo (68)*

* Could still add to their total in 2025/26 Champions League.

Mbappé's first 50 Champions League goals: Watch them all

Who scored the most Champions League goals before their 27th birthday?

67: Lionel Messi (86 appearances)

64: Kylian Mbappé (92)

55: Erling Haaland (54)*

45: Raúl González (87)

41: Karim Benzema (69)

36: Thomas Müller (80)

32: Neymar (53)

31: Thierry Henry (60)

31: Cristiano Ronaldo (74)

30: Ruud van Nistelrooy (34)

* Could still add to their total in 2025/26 Champions League.

Champions League icon: Raúl González

Who scored the most Champions League goals before their 28th birthday?

77: Lionel Messi (99 appearances)

64: Kylian Mbappé (92)*

55: Erling Haaland (54)*

49: Raúl González (95)

46: Karim Benzema (77)

44: Cristiano Ronaldo (86)

39: Thomas Müller (90)

36: Thierry Henry (68)

34: Ruud van Nistelrooy (41)

33: Neymar (55)

* Could still add to their total in 2025/26 Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi

Who scored the most Champions League goals before their 29th birthday?

83: Lionel Messi (106 appearances)

64: Kylian Mbappé (92)*

59: Cristiano Ronaldo (97)

55: Erling Haaland (54)*

51: Raúl González (101)

50: Karim Benzema (88)

42: Ruud van Nistelrooy (48)

42: Thomas Müller (99)

41: Neymar (65)

41: Thierry Henry (79)

* Could still add to their total in 2025/26 Champions League.

Watch all 129 of Lionel Messi's Champions League goals

Who scored the most Champions League goals before their 30th birthday?

94: Lionel Messi (115 appearances)

72: Cristiano Ronaldo (109)

64: Kylian Mbappé (92)*

56: Raúl González (108)

55: Erling Haaland (54)*

53: Karim Benzema (98)

45: Robert Lewandowski (72)

43: Ruud van Nistelrooy (54)

43: Andriy Shevchenko (81)

42: Thierry Henry (82)

42: Thomas Müller (105)

* Could still add to their total in 2025/26 Champions League.