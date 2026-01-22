Champions League Team of the Week: Matchday 7

The Team of the Week, presented by Crypto.com, is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which has an experienced observer watching each match and is supported in its selections by the UEFA Game Insight Unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Kostas Tzolakis, Olympiacos

Olympiacos' Greece international goalkeeper stopped all six shots he faced in the 2-0 win over Leverkusen – and they were not routine saves either, totalling 2.20 on the goals-prevented metric.

Pedro Porro, Tottenham

Delivered a terrific all-round display, first at full-back and then in midfield. His defensive work included ten recoveries and five interceptions while from the wing he produced three completed crosses.

Jostein Gundersen, Bodø/Glimt

The Norway centre-back played his part in a famous win over Manchester City, his determined efforts at the back including nine clearances.

Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool

Led from the back as Liverpool earned a clean sheet and three points at Marseille, the Dutchman dominating his opponents and winning all four aerial duels he faced.

Elvin Jafarguliyev, Qarabağ

The left-back put in a strong performance in Qarabağ’s last-gasp win over Frankfurt, making several interceptions and getting forward to provide the cutback for their second goal.

Khephren Thuram, Juventus

With his first UEFA Champions League goal, he made the crucial breakthrough against Benfica and worked to good effect in and out of possession in his holding midfield role.

Guiliano Simeone, Atlético de Madrid

From Atleti's right wing he worked tirelessly both defensively and offensively, scoring the goal that earned a point at Galatasaray and supplying his team-mates with several key passes and crosses.

Fermín López, Barcelona

Hit the first two Barcelona goals in Prague and performed superbly as the link between midfield and attack, starting moves from a deeper position before then stepping forward.

Robert Navarro, Athletic Club

A composed and highly influential figure in Athletic's attack, he laid on their first two goals then scored the decisive third in the victory at Atalanta which revives their hopes of a play-off spot.

Vinícius Júnior, Real Madrid

As well as a wonderful top-corner strike, he caused Monaco countless problems with his raids down the left, setting up two other goals, and also worked hard for his team without the ball.

Luis Suárez, Sporting CP

The two-goal hero against holders Paris, he conjured up the defining action with his 90th-minute winner. On top of his composed finishing, he caught the eye as the focal point for Sporting's counterattacks.