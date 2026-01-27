Champions League young talents breaking through this season: Lennart Karl, Nico O'Reilly and Kenan Yıldız

The UEFA Champions League is the pinnacle of club competition in European football – it’s where the best battle the best.

It’s also where many of the continent's top young players get to showcase their skills, something the team over at Football Manager know all too well.

They’ve highlighted seven breakthrough talents considered to be making a name for themselves in the competition for the first time this season, all aged 21 or under, who you might want to manage or sign in your next Football Manager 26 career.

The 17-year-old made Bayern history on Matchday 3 as the club’s youngest-ever starter in the Champions League and doubled up when he became their youngest scorer in the fifth minute of that match. Goals against Arsenal and Sporting CP then made him the youngest player to score in three successive appearances in the competition proper.

Appearances: 5

Goals: 3

FM insight: An energetic and creative attacker with an eye for goal, managers will notice his standout qualities of flair, agility, technique, dribbling and long shots.

Watch Lennart Karl's exceptional Bayern München strike vs Club Brugge

O’Reilly made his Champions League debut last season, enjoying a brief substitute appearance against Sparta Praha, but the 20-year-old has cemented himself as a regular this term. Despite spending most of his time at left-back, O'Reilly has managed more shots on target (six) than all but three of his team-mates and scored as part of a Player of the Match performance against Real Madrid on Matchday 6.

Appearances: 6

Assists: 2

FM insight: The England international scores highly in acceleration, agility, stamina, technique and jumping reach on Football Manager 26.

Geovany Quenda made a flying start to the league phase, providing an assist and scoring his first Champions League goal in Sporting’s opener against Kairat Almaty – taking the title of youngest Portuguese scorer in the Champions League proper in the process. The 18-year-old added another goal and an assist in a Matchday 5 triumph over Club Brugge.

Appearances: 5

Goals: 2

FM insight: With a flair rating of 18 out of 20, Quenda brings excitement and invention to the attack.

An important player for Juventus in the 2024/25 season, Kenan Yıldız is shining even brighter this campaign. The 20-year-old has already scooped two Player of the Match awards – against Bodø/Glimt on Matchday 5 and Pafos on Matchday 6 – and, with four goal involvements in seven outings, has also surpassed his total (two) from ten appearances last term.

Appearances: 7

Assists: 3

FM insight: The Turkish international’s best attributes are dribbling, technique and flair.

Kenan Yildiz's Juventus Matchday 1 stunners

﻿Carlos Forbs, Club Brugge

Another exciting Portuguese forward, Carlos Forbs has scored two goals and laid on a further two in seven league phase appearances this campaign. Most notably, the 21-year-old was the star of Club Brugge’s pulsating 3-3 draw with Barcelona, named Player of the Match following his involvement in all three of the Belgian side’s goals.

Appearances: 7

Goals: 2

FM insight: As the Blaugrana defence knows all too well, pace and acceleration are two of Carlos Forbs’ best attributes.

Mayulu came into this campaign with the difficult task of growing his reputation further after becoming only the fourth teenager to score in a Champions League final last season, but he has not shied away. Building on the four substitute appearances he made last term, Mayulu has started five league phase games so far and ranks second among Paris Saint-Germain players for total shots (17) and expected goals (2.15).

Appearances: 6

Goals: 1

FM insight: Managers can expect a fine first touch and excellent agility from the 19-year-old in Football Manager 26.

A physically imposing striker, Esposito is enjoying his debut Champions League campaign with one goal and two assists so far, while also creating eight chances for his team-mates. The 20-year-old also earned a senior international debut in 2025, scoring three goals in five appearances for Italy in the European Qualifiers for the World Cup.

Appearances: 6

Assists: 2

FM insight: A powerful force in attack, aggression is Esposito’s standout trait in Football Manager 26.