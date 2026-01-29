Champions League Team of the Week: Matchday 8

The Team of the Week, presented by Crypto.com, is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which has an experienced observer watching each match and is supported in its selections by the UEFA Game Insight Unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Anatoliy Trubin, Benfica

"I'm not used to scoring," said Benfica's goalkeeper after he picked the perfect moment – the 98th minute – to head his first-ever goal in senior football and send his team into the knockout phase play-offs with a 4-2 win over Real Madrid.

Bruno, Pafos

Joint-second for ball recoveries this week, the Brazilian full-back was not only key to how his side regained their shape without the ball – in possession, he scored a goal and excelled in his combination play as Pafos signed off in style against Slavia Praha.

Cristian Romero, Tottenham

Showed notable leadership in Spurs' victory at Frankfurt, closing down opponents and dominating his duels, winning four out of five in the air. Romero was also calm on the ball and provided the headed assist for the first goal.

Dan Burn, Newcastle

His defensive strength and vigilance were important against a Paris team constantly trying to find spaces to exploit and he was also a threat at attacking set pieces, culminating in his assist for Newcastle's equalising goal.

Federico Dimarco, Inter

As well as displaying his tactical intelligence and composure under pressure, the left-back opened his Champions League goal account for the season with the outstanding free-kick that provided Inter's breakthrough at Dortmund.

Lamine Yamal, Barcelona

Set up the first goal and scored the second in the 4-1 victory over Copenhagen, parading everything from his speed and unpredictability in 1v1s – reflected by six successful take-ons – to his creativity on the ball, with clever passing into the box to open up the opposition.

Malik Tillman, Leverkusen

Impressive with the intense pressing that yielded the first of his two goals against Villarreal, he was a driving force for Leverkusen as they booked their place in the top half of the play-off round draw.

Alexis Mac Allister, Liverpool

The Argentina midfielder scored two goals in the resounding defeat of Qarabağ at Anfield and offered an assured presence on the ball, creating chances with two key passes too.

Andreas Schjelderup, Benfica

The Norwegian's first goals of the league phase were timely indeed and the highlight of a fabulous all-round display marked by his ability to run with the ball, which gained territory for this team and got him into scoring positions.

João Pedro, Chelsea

The hero of Chelsea's comeback win in Naples, he produced two excellent individual strikes to turn the game around in the second half as well as showcasing his intelligent positional play.

Kasper Høgh, Bodø/Glimt

The match winner at Atleti with his fourth goal of the campaign, he was involved in all phases of play, showing strong hold-up play to bring his team-mates into the game high up the pitch.



