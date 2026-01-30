Priceless Moments of the Week: Anatoliy Trubin, Alisson Santos and Santiago Hezze star

Check out the milestone goals, fairy-tale storylines and eye-popping drama that defined Matchday 8 of the UEFA Champions League with the Mastercard Priceless Moments of the Week.

Goalscoring goalkeeper Trubin saves Benfica

"It was a crazy moment. I'm not used to scoring. I'm 24 years old and it's my first time. Unbelievable," said Anatoliy Trubin after his extraordinary stoppage-time goal sent Benfica through to the knockout phase play-offs.

Despite leading 3-2, José Mourinho's side still needed one more goal to clinch qualification. With Real Madrid reduced to nine men and the hosts pushing forward in the closing moments, the Benfica coach ordered his goalkeeper to the opposite end for a final free-kick.

"I didn't realise what we needed. Tomás [Araújo] and António [Silva] were saying 'one, one', and I was like, 'What?'. But then I saw everyone telling me to go up. I also saw the manager, so I went up, went into the box," recalled Trubin.

As Madrid’s last line scrambled back, Fredrik Aursnes' out-swinging delivery dropped perfectly into the danger zone. Trubin met it with a diving header in the 98th minute, sealing a 4-2 victory – and Benfica's place in the knockouts.

"It's an amazing goal for the guy," said Mourinho, as Trubin became the fifth goalkeeper to score in the Champions League.

Bodø/Glimt deliver second shock win to qualify

Bodø/Glimt toppled another heavyweight with a statement comeback, beating Atleti 2-1 to book a place in the knockout phase play-offs.

The Norwegian team had fallen behind, but Fredrik Sjøvold dragged them level, timing his run perfectly to guide in the equaliser at the Estadio Metropolitano and swing the momentum.

Kasper Høgh was decisive once again – having struck twice in their previous win – reacting quickest to a scramble inside the penalty area to complete the turnaround in Madrid.

The victory followed Bodø/Glimt's stunning 3-1 defeat of Manchester City on Matchday 7 and marked only the second Champions League win in the club's history.

"The feeling is enormous, I am so incredibly proud. I'm not going to compare it to anything, but we do what we do. We should be extremely proud of that. Achievements stand on their own," praised head coach Kjetil Knutsen.

Super-sub Alisson Santos snatches top-eight finish

Thrown on deep into stoppage time with the score locked at 2-2, Alisson Santos needed just one moment to tilt Sporting CP's league phase finale.

When Unai Simón could only parry Luis Suárez's effort in the fourth of five added minutes, the loose ball fell invitingly to the Brazilian winger. An awkward first touch threatened to waste it, but he recovered instantly, evaded two defenders and rifled a low strike that skidded beyond the goalkeeper.

The 23-year-old's intervention guaranteed Sporting CP seventh place in the league phase and direct passage to the round of 16. It was his third goal of the campaign, adding to earlier strikes against Kairat Almaty and Marseille.

Hezze helps Olympiacos end 12-year knockout wait

Twelve years of waiting ended in Amsterdam as Olympiacos sealed a return to the Champions League knockouts with a 2-1 win over Ajax.

"I am delighted to have qualified. It is a great achievement for the team, and I am so happy to have seen all our fans here to accompany us – it is a great reward for all of us," said Santiago Hezze, whose late header proved decisive.

The midfielder scored his first Champions League goal by glancing in Chiquinho’s corner from an acute angle, a finish that secured all three points and confirmed progression.

Having collected just two points from their opening five matches, José Luis Mendilibar's side dramatically reversed their fortunes, stringing together three consecutive victories to extend their European campaign.