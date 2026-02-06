Champions League Official Live football scores & Fantasy
Champions League squad changes confirmed

Friday, February 6, 2026

The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League contenders have confirmed their squad changes for the knockout phase.

Manchester City have added Antoine Semenyo (left) and Marc Guéhi to their squad
Manchester City have added Antoine Semenyo (left) and Marc Guéhi to their squad Visionhaus/Getty Images

Each UEFA Champions League team left in the competition was permitted to register three new eligible A list players by 24:00 CET on Thursday 5 February.

How do the squad changes impact Fantasy Football?

All new signings will be eligible for you to pick in your team for the knockout phase. Don't forget you can make unlimited changes before the deadline on Tuesday 17 February.

With the deadline now passed, we can confirm all 24 new-look squads; click on the clubs below to view their full lists.

Click below for full squads

Arsenal

Atalanta

Atleti

B. Dortmund

Barcelona

Bayern München

Benfica

Bodø/Glimt

Chelsea

Club Brugge

Galatasaray

Inter

Rules on January signings

Juventus

Leverkusen

Liverpool

Man City

Monaco

Newcastle

Olympiacos

Paris

Qarabağ

Real Madrid

Sporting CP

Tottenham

Check out the official UEFA Champions League regulations for more details on player registration.

List B

Each club is also entitled to register an unlimited number of players on List B during the season. The list must be submitted by no later than 24.00CET on the day before the match in question.

A player may be registered on List B if he is born on or after 1 January 2004 and has, since his 15th birthday, been eligible to play for the club concerned for any uninterrupted period of two years, or a total of three consecutive years with a maximum of one loan period to a club from the same association for a period not longer than one year. Players aged 16 may be registered on List B if they have been registered with the participating club for the previous two years without interruption.

Each club must include at least two goalkeepers on List A and at least three in total (List A and List B combined).

See regulations for further details.

