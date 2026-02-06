Champions League squad changes confirmed

Each UEFA Champions League team left in the competition was permitted to register three new eligible A list players by 24:00 CET on Thursday 5 February.

How do the squad changes impact Fantasy Football? All new signings will be eligible for you to pick in your team for the knockout phase. Don't forget you can make unlimited changes before the deadline on Tuesday 17 February.

With the deadline now passed, we can confirm all 24 new-look squads; click on the clubs below to view their full lists.

Click below for full squads

Arsenal

Atalanta

Atleti

B. Dortmund

Barcelona

Bayern München

Benfica

Bodø/Glimt

Chelsea

Club Brugge

Galatasaray

Inter

Rules on January signings

Juventus

Leverkusen

Liverpool

Man City

Monaco

Newcastle

Olympiacos

Paris

Qarabağ

Real Madrid

Sporting CP

Tottenham

Check out the official UEFA Champions League regulations for more details on player registration.