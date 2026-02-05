2026/27 Champions League: Who is qualifying for the league phase as it stands?

The 2026/27 UEFA Champions League will be the third to be played under the new 36-team league phase format.

Last updated: 09:00 CET on Thursday 5 February

2026/27 league phase qualifiers as it stands

2025/26 UEFA Champions League winner (1): TBC

2025/26 UEFA Europa League winner (1): TBC

England (4): Arsenal, Man City, Aston Villa, Man United

Italy (4): Inter, Milan, Napoli, Juventus

Spain (4): Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atleti, Villarreal

Germany (4): Bayern München, B. Dortmund, Hoffenheim, Stuttgart

France (3): Paris, Lens, Marseille

Netherlands (2): PSV, Feyenoord

Portugal (1): Porto

Belgium (1): Union SG

Czechia (1): Slavia Praha

Türkiye (1): Galatasaray

European Performance Spots (2): Chelsea, Benfica

Qualifying rounds – champions path (5): TBC

Qualifying rounds – league path (2): TBC

Which teams compete in the 36-team league phase?

Twenty-five teams will qualify automatically by virtue of their domestic league placing, with the holders of the Champions League and Europa League also both guaranteed a spot. Rebalancing is required if either of those title winners also qualify automatically via their domestic league placing (see below).

Two further places will be filled by the European Performance Spots (see below), while seven final teams will seal their place via qualifying.

The list above is provisional, based purely on sporting performance and does not account for any potential disciplinary or licensing matters. All Russian teams are suspended from participation in UEFA competitions until further notice.