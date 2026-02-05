2026/27 Champions League: Who is qualifying for the league phase as it stands?
Thursday, February 5, 2026
The 2026/27 UEFA Champions League league phase qualifiers as it stands.
The 2026/27 UEFA Champions League will be the third to be played under the new 36-team league phase format.
Last updated: 09:00 CET on Thursday 5 February
2026/27 league phase qualifiers as it stands
2025/26 UEFA Champions League winner (1): TBC
2025/26 UEFA Europa League winner (1): TBC
England (4): Arsenal, Man City, Aston Villa, Man United
Italy (4): Inter, Milan, Napoli, Juventus
Spain (4): Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atleti, Villarreal
Germany (4): Bayern München, B. Dortmund, Hoffenheim, Stuttgart
France (3): Paris, Lens, Marseille
Netherlands (2): PSV, Feyenoord
Portugal (1): Porto
Belgium (1): Union SG
Czechia (1): Slavia Praha
Türkiye (1): Galatasaray
European Performance Spots (2): Chelsea, Benfica
Qualifying rounds – champions path (5): TBC
Qualifying rounds – league path (2): TBC
Which teams compete in the 36-team league phase?
Twenty-five teams will qualify automatically by virtue of their domestic league placing, with the holders of the Champions League and Europa League also both guaranteed a spot. Rebalancing is required if either of those title winners also qualify automatically via their domestic league placing (see below).
Two further places will be filled by the European Performance Spots (see below), while seven final teams will seal their place via qualifying.
Full explainer: Champions League winner rebalancing
Full explainer: Europa League winner rebalancing
Full explainer: European Performance Spots
The list above is provisional, based purely on sporting performance and does not account for any potential disciplinary or licensing matters. All Russian teams are suspended from participation in UEFA competitions until further notice.