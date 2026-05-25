2026/27 UEFA Champions League: Liverpool and Real Betis secure next season's European Performance Spots

England and Spain finished in the top two of the 2025/26 association club coefficients and have therefore secured the European Performance Spots for next season's UEFA Champions League league phase.

Last updated: 09:00 CET on Monday 25 May

What are the European Performance Spots?

As has happened in the previous two years under the new format of the European club competitions, the 2026/27 European Performance Spots go to the two associations with the best collective performance by their clubs in the 2025/26 UEFA men's club competitions (i.e. the best association club coefficient from the season just completed, based on the total number of club coefficient points obtained by each club from an association, divided by the number of clubs from that association, in accordance with Annex D of the competition regulations).

Those two associations each earn one automatic place in the league phase – the 'European Performance Spot' – for the club ranked next-best in their domestic league behind those clubs that have already qualified directly for the league phase.

Which associations have benefited from the European Performance Spots next season?

England and Spain finished in the top two of the 2025/26 association club coefficients and therefore each earned a European Performance Spot.

2025/26 association club coefficients

1. England 255.125 points / 9 clubs = 28.347 average

2. Spain 176.750 points / 8 clubs = 22.093 average

Which clubs have taken the European Performance Spots?

Both England and Spain have four automatic league phase spots for the 2026/27 campaign, meaning the teams that finish in the top four in both the Premier League and Spanish Liga standings are assured of places in the league phase.

Liverpool, who finished fifth in the Premier League, will take England's European Performance Spot, while Spain's will go to fifth-placed Real Betis.

European Performance Spots

England: Liverpool

Spain: Real Betis

Who else will qualify for the 2026/27 league phase?

The 36 spots for the 2026/27 league phase will be determined as follows:

2025/26 UEFA Champions League winner (1)

2025/26 UEFA Europa League winner (1)

England (4)

Italy (4)

Spain (4)

Germany (4)

France (3)

Netherlands (2)

Portugal (1)

Belgium (1)

Czechia (1)

Türkiye (1)

European Performance Spots (2)

Qualifying rounds – champions path (5)

Qualifying rounds – league path (2)

This article is updated every Monday morning as well as every Friday of a men's UEFA club competition matchweek.