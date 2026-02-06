Marcus Rashford wins fan vote for Champions League Goal of the League Phase

Marcus Rashford's goal for Barcelona against Newcastle on Matchday 1 has been voted as the fans' 2025/26 UEFA Champions League Goal of the League Phase, presented by Heineken.

Rashford had already given Barcelona a 1-0 lead at St James' Park with a deft header, but it was his second goal which stole the headlines. The England forward picked up the ball 25 metres out before sprinting into space and unleashing a venomous long-distance shot.

Goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin finished second in the vote thanks to his memorable header for Benfica against Real Madrid on Matchday 8, with Chiquinho completing the top three thanks to his fine finish for Olympiacos, also against Madrid, on Matchday 5.

Fans' 2025/26 UEFA Champions League Goal of the League Phase

1. Marcus Rashford, Newcastle 1-2 BARCELONA (Matchday 1)

2. Anatoliy Trubin, BENFICA 4-2 Real Madrid (Matchday 8)

3. Chiquinho, OLYMPIACOS 3-4 Real Madrid (Matchday 5)

Previous Fans' UEFA Champions League Goal of the League Phase/Group Stage winners

2024/25: Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

2023/24: Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Galatasaray)

2022/23: Lionel Messi (Paris)

2021/22: Lionel Messi (Paris)