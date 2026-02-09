Adidas unveils official match ball for 2026 Champions League final in Budapest

adidas has revealed the official match ball for the 2026 UEFA Champions League final in Budapest, a design that brings the spirit of the host city to the world's biggest football stage.

Drawing inspiration from Budapest's identity as "Buda and Pest – a Tale of Two Cities," the ball reflects the contrast and harmony that define the Hungarian capital. Historic architecture meets vibrant nightlife, classical elegance meets contemporary energy – all translated into a striking visual language built for football's grandest night.

BUY ONLINE HERE

At the heart of the design is a rich purple metallic base, elevated through a chameleon pigmented finish that subtly shifts in tone depending on light, angle and movement. Set against a white canvas, the iconic star panels remain crisp and bold, while the space between the stars features layered purple blocking enhanced with dynamic graphic detailing.

The graphic system is inspired by liquid forms and Budapest's distinctive Art Nouveau tradition, enriched by cross-cultural and regional influences that shaped the city's architectural and decorative arts. A vibrant colour palette reflects Budapest's artistic heritage through a contemporary lens, while flowing textures and luminous accents echo its rivers, bridges, and illuminated streets after dark.

Celebrating local symbolism, Budapest's iconic lion and dragon motifs are integrated into the panel graphics, standing as a symbol of strength, pride and guardianship over the city. Completing the design, adidas and UEFA Champions League logos appear in bold yellow, delivering a sharp contrast and ensuring standout visibility on the pitch.

Beyond aesthetics, the ball meets the highest standards of elite performance. Featuring adidas' proven thermally bonded, seamless construction, the official match ball delivers exceptional accuracy, consistency, and control – engineered for the speed, precision and intensity of UEFA Champions League football.

More than a match ball, the UEFA Champions League Final Budapest 2026 Official Match Ball serves as a canvas for storytelling, capturing the essence of the host city while becoming part of football history the moment it rolls onto the pitch.

This season also marks the 25th anniversary of adidas' partnership with the UEFA Champions League, celebrating a quarter-century of innovation, iconic design and the ongoing evolution of the legendary starball, which has helped shape how the game's most prestigious competition looks and plays on the world stage.

The UEFA Champions League Final Budapest 2026 Official Match Ball will make its debut during the UEFA Champions League knockout phase and is available via adidas stores, selected retail partners, and online at adidas.com.