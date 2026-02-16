Champions League away days: Bruges, Belgium

With picturesque canals, world-class local chocolate and beer and a UNESCO World Heritage historic centre, there can't be many more appealing options for a city break than Bruges, the capital of Western Flanders in Belgium.

Ahead of the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off first leg between Club Brugge and Atlético de Madrid, we throw the away days spotlight on the "Venice of the North" and sample a flavour of what visiting fans can enjoy.

Cruise down the canal

Bruges is famous for its winding canals Getty Images/iStockphoto

One of the best ways to see all that Bruges has to offer is by taking a boat trip and admiring the stunning Flemish architecture from a completely different perspective.

You may find yourself accompanied by some of the local wildlife, such as swans and ducks, as you elegantly glide past Gothic churches and medieval walls and under romantic stone bridges.

Just remember to wrap up warm if you're heading out on the water in the winter!

Climb the Belfry Tower

Should you have the energy to navigate 366 winding, narrow steps, climbing the Belfry Tower in the central Market Square is well worth the effort.

One of the city's most prominent symbols, the tower became particularly well-known after featuring in a number of iconic scenes in the award-winning dark comedy film In Bruges.

The panoramic views once you reach the top are guaranteed to take your breath away (if you have any left!), and you can admire the red-tilted roofs and open green spaces for kilometres at a time on a clear day.

Satisfy your cravings

Anyone for a waffle? Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you have a sweet tooth, Bruges is the place for you. Belgium is renowned for its chocolate, and the Choco-Story museum brings the history of everybody's favourite guilty pleasure to life in a fun, immersive manner - there are even opportunities to try the chocolate along the way!

You also won't have to look too far to find a traditional gaufre (waffle) - the only difficult decision will be what to add as a topping.

Finally, enjoying a beer from one of the many famous local breweries could be the perfect way to conclude an action-packed, fulfilled trip to this utterly charming place.