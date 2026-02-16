Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, form, quotes

Monaco host Paris in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off first legs on 17 February.

Match at a glance When: Tuesday 17 February (21:00 CET)﻿

Where: Stade Louis II, Monaco

What: UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off first leg﻿

Who: The 2004 runners-up against the current holders

For the second season running, Paris will contest an all-French knockout phase play-off tie. That will evoke positive memories for the reigning champions, who began their triumphant knockout phase tilt began with an emphatic 10-0 aggregate victory over compatriots Brest in 2025.

Monaco regularly rival the Parisian club for the Ligue 1 title but are some way off the pace in the title race this term. Nonetheless, they must only look back to their last meeting with Luis Enrique's men for a boost of confidence – Takumi Minamino scoring the only goal in November's league win at Stade Louis II.

2024/25 highlights: Paris 7-0 Brest

Possible line-ups

Monaco: Köhn; Vanderson, Faes, Kehrer, Caio Henrique; Camara, Zakaria; Adingra, Golovin, Coulibaly; Balogun

Paris: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, João Neves; Kvaratskhelia, Dembélé, Barcola

Match stats and facts

Form guide

Monaco

Form: WDLWDD (all competitions, most recent first)

Latest: Monaco 3-1 Nantes, 13/02, French Ligue 1

Paris

Form: LWWDWL

Latest: Rennes 3-1 Paris, 13/02, French Ligue 1

Views from the camps

Sébastien Pocognoli, Monaco coach: "We have to believe, otherwise there's no point in playing the match. I think the players are eager to play a great game and give themselves a chance for the return leg. Paris have a lot of individual and collective qualities but to keep a consistency over two years with always high-flying performances, everyone has ups and downs. But Paris will still have great seasons, there are great players and a great coach who knows how to win titles."

Denis Zakaria, Monaco midfielder: "They are a great side and it will be a difficult match. If we're not at 100% and we don't play a perfect game, it will be tough for us. We'll have to give our best. [Monaco beat Paris 1-0 at home in Ligue 1 but] this a different match. It's the Champions League."

Luis Enrique, Paris coach: "We are used to high-level matches, and the Champions League is the highest level. It's a wonderful competition that we want to win. Now it's time for the knockout phase!"

Reporter's view

Luke Entwistle, match reporter

These two sides know each other very well. When they faced off earlier this term, it was Monaco who had the upper hand, with Takumi Minamino getting the only goal in their Ligue 1 encounter. The duo have had contrasting seasons, Paris once again challenging for the French title and Monaco struggling domestically. But whereas Monaco registered a confidence-boosting 3-1 win against Nantes at the weekend, Paris suffered a shock loss to managerless Rennes by the same scoreline. There is certainly a favourite, in the shape of Paris, but Monaco coach Sébastien Pocognoli insists his side are capable of a "surprise", as they showed earlier in the campaign.