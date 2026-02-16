Borussia Dortmund vs Atalanta Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, form, quotes

Dortmund host Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off first leg on 17 February.

Match at a glance When: Tuesday 17 February (21:00 CET)﻿

Where: BVB Stadion Dortmund

What: UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off first leg﻿

Who: The 1997 European champions against the 2024 Europa League winners

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

A 3-2 first-leg win in Dortmund proved decisive when these sides met in the 2017/18 Europa League round of 32 for their only encounters to date in UEFA competition, something that Atalanta midfielder Marten de Roon will perhaps remember as the only surviving member from either of the squads that contested that match.

Dortmund were one of the league phase's highest-powered attacks with 19 goals (seventh) while Atalanta's defence only conceded ten goals but both sides will look to the knockout phase as a chance to get back on track, each losing their final two league phase matches.

2017/18 highlights: Dortmund 3-2 Atalanta

Possible line-ups

Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson, Anton, Bensebaini, Svensson; Nmecha, Bellingham, Sabitzer; Fábio Silva, Brandt; Guirassy

Atalanta: Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Djimsiti, Ahanor; Zappacosta, De Roon, Éderson, Bernasconi; Samardžić, Zalewski; Scamacca

Match stats and facts

Form guide

Dortmund

Form: WWWLWL (all competitions, most recent first)

Latest: Dortmund 4-0 Mainz, 13/02, German Bundesliga

Atalanta

Form: WWWDLW

Latest: Lazio 0-2 Atalanta, 14/02, Italian Serie A

Views from the camps

Niko Kovač, Dortmund coach: "We currently have four injured centre-backs. We don't want to take any risks with [Nico] Schlotterbeck, so he's not an option. It's a coach's job to find solutions and be creative. We have several options there – or we can change the system. I trust everyone who can play in that position. [Atalanta have] a really great team that has grown over the years. It will be very intense, over both legs."

Julian Ryerson, Dortmund defender: "We're looking ahead, we don't have to fix anything. We have to move forward. It won't be easy, but it will be possible. Atalanta have a great team and have grown over the years. They won the Europa League two years ago. It will be very intense and they are a very serious opponent. I see the chances at 50:50."

Raffaele Palladino, Atalanta coach: "It is unfortunate that we let the top eight slip from our fingers, but we will just have to prove ourselves in the play-offs."

Reporter's view

Vieri Capretta, match reporter

When the two sides last met it was absolute cinema. Dortmund won 4-3 on aggregate in the UEFA Europa League round of 32 in 2018 after two glorious games. We can expect something similar this time. Both teams are in great form. The German side sit second in the Bundesliga, having won six league games in a row. Atalanta started the season slowly but since coach Raffaele Palladino took charge they have climbed the Serie A table and are currently sixth after a run of eight matches unbeaten (six wins). Both sides won some big games in the league phase too so this promises to be an entertaining tie.