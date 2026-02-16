Benfica vs Real Madrid Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, form, quotes

Benfica host Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off first legs on 17 February.

Match at a glance When: Tuesday 17 February (21:00 CET)﻿

Where: Estádio do SL Benfica, Lisbon

What: UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off first leg﻿

Who: The two-time European champions against the 15-time winners

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What you need to know?

Here we go again! Twenty days on from their Matchday 8 classic, Benfica host Real Madrid again in Lisbon. José Mourinho's men will surely hope for more of the same after a victory the Portuguese coach called "historic and important," while the hero on the night Anatoliy Trubin simply called it "unbelievable".

As for Real Madrid, Álvaro Arbeloa gave a frank assessment at full time. "They outplayed us," the 43-year-old said, "We have a lot to improve." Inspiration can perhaps be found in last season's play-off success against Manchester City, a stirring 6-3 aggregate victory featuring a Kylian Mbappé hat-trick in the second leg.

Matchday 8 highlights: Benfica 4-2 Real Madrid

Possible line-ups

Benfica: Trubin; Dedić, Otamendi, Tomás Araújo, Dahl; Barrenechea, Barreiro; Prestianni, Sudakov, Schjelderup; Pavlidis

Real Madrid: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Rüdiger, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Arda Güler, Tchouaméni, Camavinga; Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior

Match stats and facts

Form guide

Benfica

Form: WWDWWL (all competitions, most recent first)

Latest: Santa Clara 1-2 Benfica, 13/02, Portuguese Liga

Real Madrid

Form: WWWLWW

Latest: Real Madrid 4-1 Real Sociedad, 14/02, Spanish La Liga

Views from the camps

José Mourinho, Benfica coach: "The other day, when a Real player offered me his shirt after the game, I jokingly showed my players the symbol they wore on their arm. There are 15 [titles]. We are going to play against the biggest contender to win the competition."

Álvaro Arbeloa, Real Madrid coach, on the Matchday 8 defeat: "We were far from what we wanted to be, given the difficulty of the match, the demands of our opponents, the atmosphere, what they were playing for, and what we were playing for."

Watch Anatoliy Trubin's last-gasp header from every angle

Reporter's view

Carlos Machado, match reporter

It's often said that Real Madrid's pedigree emerges in the knockout phase, and it's time for the 15-time European champions to show it now. Madrid surely know what they are up against as Benfica are on a high at the moment and, despite being underdogs, clearly feel they have a chance. Benfica coach José Mourinho seems to have a knack for playing psychological games with Madrid, but Álvaro Arbeloa's side will be eager to show that the last game between these two great clubs was just a blip, while trusting that their quality will ultimately tell.