Qarabağ vs Newcastle Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, form, quotes

Qarabağ host Newcastle in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off first leg on 18 February.

Match at a glance When: Wednesday 18 February (18:45 CET)﻿

Where: Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, Baku

What: UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off first leg﻿

Who: The Azerbaijani champions against the 2025 English League Cup winners

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What you need to know?

Qarabağ have made history by reaching the knockout phase, becoming the first team from Azerbaijan to advance from the group stage/league phase of this competition. Though their league phase ended with a 6-0 loss to Liverpool, coach Gurban Gurbanov was keen to focus on the positives of their record-breaking effort: "Looking back at our eight-game journey in the league phase, we overcame a lot of hurdles."

Twelfth-place finishers in the league phase, Newcastle are the next hurdle in Qarabağ's path. The Magpies journey to Baku after building a reputation for resolute defending in the league phase – only Arsenal (four) conceded less than their seven goals – while wingers Harvey Barnes (five) and Anthony Gordon (six) were among the top scorers.

Watch Bahlul Mustafazade's late Qarabağ winner vs Frankfurt

Possible line-ups

Qarabağ: Kochalski; Silva, Mustafazade, Medina, Jafarguliyev; Bicalho, Janković; Leandro Andrade, Montiel, Zoubir; Duran

Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Willock, Tonali, Ramsey; Elanga, Gordon, Barnes

Match stats and facts

Form guide

Qarabağ

Form: WWLWLL (all competitions, most recent first)

Latest: Mil-Muğan 0-1 Qarabağ, 14/02, Azerbaijani Premier League

Newcastle

Form: WWLLLD

Latest: Aston Villa 1-3 Newcastle, 14/02, English FA Cup

Highlights: Newcastle 3-0 PSV

Views from the camps

Gurban Gurbanov, Qarabağ coach: "My players deserved to advance to the play-offs. Now, the games get tougher and the opponents get stronger. We will try to prepare better for the upcoming games."

Eddie Howe, Newcastle coach: "It's such an unbelievable competition to be in and we never take it for granted. We want to appreciate it, and the work we've put into getting here. We don't want to throw it away."

Reporter's view

Teymur Maksutov, match reporter: As they await their first meeting with Newcastle, Qarabağ have few fond memories of their previous nine encounters with English clubs (D1 L8). On Matchday 8, the Azerbaijani champions lost 6-0 at Liverpool but a 2-2 draw at home against Chelsea on Matchday 4 was more encouraging. Neither side are having dream seasons domestically; for the first time in years, Qarabağ are not top of the league in February, while Newcastle United are tenth in the Premier League, though both teams have won their last two matches.