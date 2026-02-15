Club Brugge vs Atleti Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, form, quotes

Club Brugge host Atleti in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off first legs on 18 February.

Match at a glance When: Wednesday 18 February (21:00 CET)﻿

Where: Jan Breydelstadion, Bruges

What: UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off first leg﻿

Who: The 1978 runners-up against the three-time finalists

Club Brugge emerged 2-0 victors when Atleti last travelled to Jan Breydelstadion in October 2022 and have never lost at home against the Spanish team in UEFA competition, a run of four matches that stretches back to 1978.

The Belgian side will be hopeful of extending that streak after a strong home showing in the league phase, winning twice, drawing once (a 3-3 thriller against Barcelona) and only losing against table-toppers Arsenal. For their part, Atleti might draw confidence from the 3-1 victory they managed against Belgian outfit Union SG on Matchday 4.

2022/23 highlights: Club Brugge 2-0 Atleti

Possible line-ups

Club Brugge: Mignolet; Sabbe, Ordoñez, Mechele, Seys; Stanković, Vanaken, Onyedika; Carlos Forbs, Vermant, Tzolis

Atleti: Oblak; Llorente, Ruggeri, Giménez, Hancko; González, Cardoso, Koke, Álex Baena; Alvarez, Sørloth﻿

Match stats and facts

Form guide

Club Brugge

Form: WWLWWW (all competitions, most recent first)

Latest: Cercle Brugge 1-2 Club Brugge, 15/02, Belgian First League

Atleti

Form: LWLWDL

Latest: Rayo Vallecano 3-0 Atleti, 15/02, Spanish La Liga

Views from the camps

Ivan Leko, Club Brugge coach, after victory on Matchday 8: "One of the big nights in Brugge [history]. Very, very deserved happiness. This is a big win for Belgian football, a lesson in how to be brave and to be smart. We know how to compete, so I'm very proud."

Diego Simeone, Atleti coach: "We know the characteristics of the players who play for Brugge. They have a strong mentality, especially when they play at home, in their own environment. They play with speed and lots of young players. It will be a tough, difficult game but we hope to take it where we think we can hurt them."

Watch Danjuma's 2018 stunner for Atleti against Club Brugge

Reporter's view

Brecht Schelstraete, match reporter

Club Brugge will approach this first leg with their trademark intensity and attacking drive. The Belgian hopefuls perform well at home, losing only three of their last 21 home games in Europe, and will begin with confidence after beating Marseille 3-0 in their most recent league phase outing. For their part, Atleti failed to win their last two league phase matches but previously downed Frankfurt, Union SG, Inter and PSV, with Julián Alvarez scoring in every victory. Indeed, the three-time runners-up have struck first in four of their last five Champions League games and will take inspiration from defeating Belgian side Union SG 3-1 on Matchday 4.