Bodø/Glimt vs Inter Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, form, quotes
Sunday, February 15, 2026
Where to watch, predicted line-ups, form and quotes for this Champions League knockout phase play-off first leg.
Bodø/Glimt host Inter in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off first legs on 18 February.
Match at a glance
When: Wednesday 18 February (21:00 CET)
Where: Aspmyra, Bodø
What: UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off first leg
Who: The four-time Norwegian champions against the three-time European champions
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What you need to know?
Fans with long memories may recall that these sides have met before, Inter winning 5-0 at home and then 2-1 at Aspmyra in the 1978/79 European Cup Winners' Cup second round.
Bodø/Glimt's reputation has risen significantly since then, and a 3-1 win against Man City in their final league phase home game was a significant step up for a side that are still in their off-season.
Last season's Champions League runners-up, Inter are yet to lose a game in Norway (W1 D1) but will be aware that Serie A rivals Roma and Lazio have both lost at this stadium in recent seasons.
Possible line-ups
Bodø/Glimt: Haikin; Sjøvold, Bjørtuft, Gundersen, Bjørkan; Evjen, Berg, Brunstad Fet; Blomberg, Høgh, Hauge
Inter: Sommer; Akanji, Acerbi, Bastoni; Luis Henrique, Barella, Zieliński, Sučić, Dimarco; L. Martínez, Thuram
Form guide
Bodø/Glimt
Form: WWDWLW (all competitions, most recent first)
Latest: Atleti 1-2 Bodø/Glimt, 28/01, Champions League
Inter
Form: WWWWWW
Latest: Inter 3-2 Juventus, 14/02, Italian Serie A
Views from the camps
Kjetil Knutsen, Bodø/Glimt coach: "The feeling [after winning 2-1 at Atleti on Matchday 8] is enormous, I am so incredibly proud. I'm not going to compare it to anything, but we do what we do. We should be extremely proud of that. Achievements stand on their own."
Cristian Chivu, Inter coach: "Every Champions League game comes with its own challenges. Bodø/Glimt have proven themselves, in this first phase, to be a threat to major clubs, both at home and on the road."
Reporter's view
Sara Nilssen Kilen, match reporter
Momentum meets pedigree in Bodø as Bodø/Glimt host the first leg of this knockout phase play-off against Inter. The Norwegian side enter the tie after remarkable victories against Manchester City and Atlético de Madrid. Opposite them is a team boasting experience at the highest level in Inter, last year's runners-up and finalists in two of the past three seasons. Bodø/Glimt will look to make home advantage count, while Inter will rely on their pedigree and defensive strength to take a decisive edge before the return leg in Milan.