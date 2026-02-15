Bodø/Glimt vs Inter Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, form, quotes

Bodø/Glimt host Inter in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off first legs on 18 February.

Match at a glance When: Wednesday 18 February (21:00 CET)﻿

Where: Aspmyra, Bodø

What: UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off first leg﻿

Who: The four-time Norwegian champions against the three-time European champions

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What you need to know?

Fans with long memories may recall that these sides have met before, Inter winning 5-0 at home and then 2-1 at Aspmyra in the 1978/79 European Cup Winners' Cup second round.

Bodø/Glimt's reputation has risen significantly since then, and a 3-1 win against Man City in their final league phase home game was a significant step up for a side that are still in their off-season.

Last season's Champions League runners-up, Inter are yet to lose a game in Norway (W1 D1) but will be aware that Serie A rivals Roma and Lazio have both lost at this stadium in recent seasons.

Highlights: Bodø/Glimt 3-1 Man City

Possible line-ups

Bodø/Glimt: Haikin; Sjøvold, Bjørtuft, Gundersen, Bjørkan; Evjen, Berg, Brunstad Fet; Blomberg, Høgh, Hauge

Inter: Sommer; Akanji, Acerbi, Bastoni; Luis Henrique, Barella, Zieliński, Sučić, Dimarco; L. Martínez, Thuram

Match stats and facts

Form guide

Bodø/Glimt

Form: WWDWLW (all competitions, most recent first)

Latest: Atleti 1-2 Bodø/Glimt, 28/01, Champions League

Inter

Form: WWWWWW

Latest: Inter 3-2 Juventus, 14/02, Italian Serie A

Inter's last trip to Norway: At Rosenborg in 2002

Views from the camps

Kjetil Knutsen, Bodø/Glimt coach: "The feeling [after winning 2-1 at Atleti on Matchday 8] is enormous, I am so incredibly proud. I'm not going to compare it to anything, but we do what we do. We should be extremely proud of that. Achievements stand on their own."

Cristian Chivu, Inter coach: "Every Champions League game comes with its own challenges. Bodø/Glimt have proven themselves, in this first phase, to be a threat to major clubs, both at home and on the road."

Reporter's view

Sara Nilssen Kilen, match reporter

Momentum meets pedigree in Bodø as Bodø/Glimt host the first leg of this knockout phase play-off against Inter. The Norwegian side enter the tie after remarkable victories against Manchester City and Atlético de Madrid. Opposite them is a team boasting experience at the highest level in Inter, last year's runners-up and finalists in two of the past three seasons. Bodø/Glimt will look to make home advantage count, while Inter will rely on their pedigree and defensive strength to take a decisive edge before the return leg in Milan.