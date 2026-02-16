İlkay Gündoğan on 'dream' move to Galatasaray

Twice a runner-up in the competition, İlkay Gündoğan finally got his hands on the UEFA Champions League trophy as Manchester City captain in 2023. Now, the German midfielder is pulling the strings at the age of 35 after making a long-awaited move to Galatasaray in the summer.

Speaking to UEFA ahead of the first leg of their knockout phase play-off tie against Juventus on Tuesday, Gündoğan discussed how much Galatasaray means to him, lifting the Champions League trophy in Istanbul and what he can bring to the club as they look to progress further in the competition.

Galatasaray vs Juventus build-up

On his dream move to Galatasaray

I achieved one of my biggest childhood dreams because I grew up watching a certain team, that football club, idolising the players that play for the club, growing up with all the memories connected to the club. Obviously, when you get a bit older and start playing football yourself, and maybe at a certain level, you kind of imagine maybe and dream about [playing] one day for that team and for that club. And, now, wearing that shirt, playing in that stadium in front of these amazing fans in such a great competition also like the Champions League, it's maybe not even something that I dreamt about when I was young because it was so, so far away and maybe so not realistic.

On his Champions League journey and lifting the trophy in Istanbul

My first Champions League game must have been with Dortmund in [2011/12]. The Champions League was always something special since I was a child and watching in front of the TV. Midweek games in the night, watching the best players in the world playing against each other. It was always just special to watch. And then, obviously, having the privilege to play in it, it meant even more. I still see it like that to be honest with you. I still get goosebumps when I know it's a Champions League game, you walk out on to the pitch and play the biggest competition in club football, and you compete with the best players and teams in the world.

Since I played that first final in 2013 with Dortmund and I lost it, I was chasing to try to win and lift that trophy. It was just meant to be, for me, that I was able after two finals that I'd lost previously to lift that Champions League trophy in 2023, as a captain also of Manchester City, in Istanbul. I think the story for me, personally, could not have been better.

On bringing his experience to Galatasaray

I think it's about leading by example and I like to lead through actions, with things that I'm doing on the pitch especially, and try to have a big impact with my movements, with helping my team-mates out. In a competition like the Champions League, you can only be successful if you play as a team and everyone is connected on the pitch defensively and offensively, because there are so many really good and great teams out there that are very well organised.

On facing Manchester City in the league phase... and Juventus next

It was a great feeling for me to come back to Manchester, play against that really good City side that's full of quality, one of the best teams in the world, one of the contenders every year for the Champions League title. But I think there were a few aspects that we could take on for the next very important game against Juventus. I think it's all an experience for us as a team together because we still have many players in their first or second years in the Champions League. So we need to collect all these memories together and learn from them.

Now it's about not forgetting the games that we have played and taking the good things that we need to beat a really good Juventus. It's the knockout stage and every game is like a final, so that's how we need to see it. And we know with Juventus a really good team is expecting us, but you're also confident that you can achieve really good things as a team together and that we are able to beat them. If we have a really good performance, our chances of having a really good result will be automatically higher, and we can proceed to the next round.