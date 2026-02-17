Champions League: Help us make Fantasy better!

Champions League Official Live football scores & Fantasy
Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Help us improve UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football by filling in a three-minute survey.

We're always trying to make Fantasy Football as fun as possible. So we want to hear from you, whether you play Fantasy or not!

Not playing this season? Tell us if there's something in the game that might convince you to play next season.

Playing this season? We'd love to hear what aspects of the game you like or think could be improved.

Whether you’re a Fantasy player or not, we’d love to hear your thoughts with a three-minute survey.

All feedback will help us improve the game in future.

