Priceless Moments of the Week: Noa Lang, Anthony Gordon, Désiré Doué, Kasper Høgh and Serhou Guirassy star

Check out the milestone goals, fairy-tale storylines and eye-popping drama that defined the knockout phase play-off first legs of the UEFA Champions League with the Mastercard Priceless Moments of the Week.

Mastercard Priceless Moments

Lang's first Galatasaray goals spark comeback

Noa Lang sprang into the air, fists pumping in celebration, as he hauled Galatasaray back into the game. Four minutes into the second half, he pounced to tuck in the 2-2 equaliser after Barış Alper Yılmaz's arrowed effort was parried invitingly into his path.

It was Lang's first goal for the club on his tenth appearance in all competitions since joining on loan from Napoli, where he had started his European campaign in the league phase.

Davinson Sánchez then edged Galatasaray in front, before Victor Osimhen capitalised on risky defensive play to tee up the Dutchman. He kept his composure, lifting a neat finish over the goalkeeper in the 75th minute to score his second – both of the night and in a Cimbom shirt.

The 5-2 defeat of Juventus marked Galatasaray's biggest-ever Champions League knockout-phase victory. Lang also became the first player to score more than one goal in a single Champions League knockout match for the club.

Champions League highlights: Galatasaray 5-2 Juventus

Gordon runs riot in Baku

Anthony Gordon stole the spotlight in Baku, firing four first-half goals to become Newcastle United's all-time leading scorer in the Champions League – and only the second Englishman to reach ten goals in a single season, after Harry Kane (11).

His opening strike arrived after just three minutes, a first-time finish swept into the bottom corner. A penalty on 32 minutes was dispatched with confidence, before Gordon popped up again a minute later, rounding the goalkeeper to complete his hat-trick. Brought down to earn Newcastle a second spot kick, he made no mistake in claiming his fourth of the night.

Gordon became only the second player to score four first-half goals in a Champions League match – after Luiz Adriano in 2014 – and joined Faustino Asprilla and Alan Shearer as Newcastle hat-trick scorers in the competition.

The Magpies' five-goal margin in their commanding 6-1 victory over Qarabağ stands as the club's biggest-ever Champions League win.

Champions League highlights: Qarabağ 1-6 Newcastle

Game-changer Doué rescues Paris

Eighteen minutes gone. Two goals down. A missed Vitinha penalty. Paris needed a spark. They found it in Désiré Doué.

Introduced in the 27th minute for Ousmane Dembélé, the 20-year-old wasted no time. Two minutes later, he had changed the temperature of the contest.

With Doué's back to goal inside the box, Bradley Barcola slid the ball into the substitute's feet. One touch to turn. Another to set it up. A third to rifle in off the back post. Game on.

His effort from distance created the moment that allowed Achraf Hakimi to restore parity just before the break. Then Doué delivered again – this time with a precise, measured strike that completed the turnaround and sealed a memorable 3-2 success against Monaco for Luis Enrique's side.

Already on the scoresheet twice against Leverkusen earlier in the league phase, Doué now has four goals in five Champions League outings this season.

Watch Désiré Doué Paris double vs Monaco

Høgh instrumental as Bodø/Glimt win again

Bodø/Glimt's impressive run continued at Aspmyra as they claimed a 3-1 first-leg victory over Inter, building on statement wins against Manchester City and Atleti in their closing league phase fixtures.

A beautifully-worked opener in the 30th minute saw Sondre Brunstad Fet finish from Kasper Høgh's intricate back-heeled pass. Level on the hour, Bodø/Glimt turned once more to Høgh. This time, he drew Inter out of position before releasing Jens Petter Hauge, who hammered home to swing the momentum back. Minutes later, Høgh added his name to the scoresheet, turning in from close range following another slick combination.

"I feel amazing, just thankful to play with this team," said Player of the Match Høgh.

The result made Bodø/Glimt the first Norwegian side to win three successive Champions League matches – and the first to defeat Inter in UEFA competition.

Champions League highlights: Bodø/Glimt 3-1 Inter

Guirassy shapes Dortmund evening

It took only three minutes for Serhou Guirassy's towering header to set Borussia Dortmund on course for a 2-0 victory over Atalanta.

Netting his fourth goal of the campaign, the Guinean forward climbed highest at the back post to meet Julian Ryerson's perfect delivery from the right, planting a powerful downward header past Marco Carnesecchi, who remained rooted to the spot.

Three minutes before half-time, Guirassy was involved again. Following a sharp one-two with Felix Nmecha, he pushed the accelerator, bombing down the left channel to outpace his marker.

From the halfway line, he surged into the penalty area before unselfishly putting it on a plate for Maximilian Beier to finish – a first-class assist, again his fourth of the campaign.