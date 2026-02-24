Inter vs Bodø/Glimt Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, form, quotes
Tuesday, February 24, 2026
Where to watch, predicted line-ups, form and quotes for this Champions League knockout phase play-off second leg.
Inter host Bodø/Glimt in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off second leg on 24 February.
Match at a glance
When: Tuesday 24 February (21:00 CET)
Where: Stadio San Siro, Milan
What: UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off second leg
First leg: Bodø/Glimt 3-1 Inter
Who: The three-time European champions against the four-time Norwegian champions
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What you need to know?
Bodø/Glimt's fearsome form in the Champions League continued with a 3-1 first-leg victory at Aspmyra, meaning they have taken down Inter, Atleti and Manchester City in their last three games. But they are hardly planning to stop there, coach Kjetil Knutsen insisting "we need to attack the game" ahead of the decider.
As for Inter, midfielder Petar Sučić called for cool heads despite the disappointment: "A bad result for us and a bad night for us, but we need to stay calm and believe that we can win at home." Doing so would require an uptake in their home Champions League form, the Nerazzurri having lost their previous two.
Possible line-ups
Inter: Sommer; Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni; Luis Henrique, Barella, Zieliński, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Esposito
Bodø/Glimt: Haikin; Sjøvold, Bjørtuft, Gundersen, Bjørkan; Evjen, Berg, Brunstad Fet; Blomberg, Høgh, Hauge
Form guide
Inter
Form: WLWWWW
Latest: Leece 0-2 Inter, 21/02, Italian Serie A
Bodø/Glimt
Form: WWWDWL
Latest: Bodø/Glimt 3-1 Inter, 18/02, Champions League
Views from the camps
Cristian Chivu, Inter coach: "We should have done better [in the first leg], and there's a lot of disappointment. But we've reset and I'm now interested in our approach and our confidence – being the best version of ourselves and knowing we can turn it around."
Kjetil Knutsen, Bodø/Glimt coach: "We don't just have to defend. For me, it's better to go onto the pitch thinking it's 0-0 and that we can't play too deep. We need to have balance – it's not good to be too defensive and perhaps give up on counterattacking. The whole team has to defend, but we also have to attack together. That's our way of thinking."
Reporter's view
Vieri Capretta, match reporter: Bodø/Glimt's first-leg win showed what they are capable of. The San Siro can be a difficult place to visit, though Inter suffered two consecutive home defeats in this season's league phase. The Nerazzurri are cruising in Serie A, recording seven wins in a row, while the Norwegian side have managed just one win on the road in this edition of the Champions League, beating Atleti 2-1 in Madrid. However, neither side will be too concerned about the statistical omens come kick-off.