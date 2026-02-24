Inter vs Bodø/Glimt Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, form, quotes

Inter host Bodø/Glimt in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off second leg on 24 February.

Match at a glance When: Tuesday 24 February (21:00 CET)﻿

Where: Stadio San Siro, Milan

What: UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off second leg﻿

First leg: Bodø/Glimt 3-1 Inter

Who: The three-time European champions against the four-time Norwegian champions

What you need to know?

Bodø/Glimt's fearsome form in the Champions League continued with a 3-1 first-leg victory at Aspmyra, meaning they have taken down Inter, Atleti and Manchester City in their last three games. But they are hardly planning to stop there, coach Kjetil Knutsen insisting "we need to attack the game" ahead of the decider.

As for Inter, midfielder Petar Sučić called for cool heads despite the disappointment: "A bad result for us and a bad night for us, but we need to stay calm and believe that we can win at home." Doing so would require an uptake in their home Champions League form, the Nerazzurri having lost their previous two.

Possible line-ups

Inter: Sommer; Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni; Luis Henrique, Barella, Zieliński, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Esposito

Bodø/Glimt: Haikin; Sjøvold, Bjørtuft, Gundersen, Bjørkan; Evjen, Berg, Brunstad Fet; Blomberg, Høgh, Hauge

Match stats and facts

Form guide

Inter

Form: WLWWWW

Latest: Leece 0-2 Inter, 21/02, Italian Serie A

Bodø/Glimt

Form: WWWDWL

Latest: Bodø/Glimt 3-1 Inter, 18/02, Champions League

Views from the camps

Cristian Chivu, Inter coach: "We should have done better [in the first leg], and there's a lot of disappointment. But we've reset and I'm now interested in our approach and our confidence – being the best version of ourselves and knowing we can turn it around."

Kjetil Knutsen, Bodø/Glimt coach: "We don't just have to defend. For me, it's better to go onto the pitch thinking it's 0-0 and that we can't play too deep. We need to have balance – it's not good to be too defensive and perhaps give up on counterattacking. The whole team has to defend, but we also have to attack together. That's our way of thinking."

Reporter's view

Vieri Capretta, match reporter: Bodø/Glimt's first-leg win showed what they are capable of. The San Siro can be a difficult place to visit, though Inter suffered two consecutive home defeats in this season's league phase. The Nerazzurri are cruising in Serie A, recording seven wins in a row, while the Norwegian side have managed just one win on the road in this edition of the Champions League, beating Atleti 2-1 in Madrid. However, neither side will be too concerned about the statistical omens come kick-off.