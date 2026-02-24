Leverkusen vs Olympiacos Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, form, quotes

Leverkusen host Olympiacos in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off second leg on 24 February.

Match at a glance When: Tuesday 24 February (21:00 CET)﻿

Where: BayArena, Leverkusen

What: UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off second leg﻿

First leg: Olympiacos 0-2 Leverkusen

Who: The 2002 Champions League finalists against the Greek champions

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What you need to know?

It's advantage Leverkusen ahead of the decider after Patrik Schick's quickfire second-half double rewarded a professional performance in Piraeus but Olympiacos coach José Luis Mendilibar is hopeful that some added attacking bite will give his side a chance. "Shoot more and finish better," were his simple resolutions after the home defeat.

Leverkusen also boast a strong record when hosting Greek teams in UEFA competition, not losing in four games (W3 D1) since a 2-1 loss to Panathinaikos in the 1993/94 Cup Winners' Cup. Olympiacos, meanwhile, have won once in 11 games in Germany (D1 L9).

Champions League highlights: Olympiacos 0-2 Leverkusen

Possible line-ups

Leverkusen: Blaswich; Quansah, Andrich, Tapsoba; Palacios, García; Lucas Vázquez, Maza, Grimaldo, Poku; Schick

Olympiacos: Tzolakis; Rodinei, Retsos, Pirola, Ortega; Mouzakitis, Hezze; Gelson Martins, Chiquinho, Podence; Taremi

Match stats and facts

Form guide

Leverkusen

Form: LWWDWW

Latest: Union Berlin 1-0 Leverkusen, 21/02, German Bundesliga

Olympiacos

Form: WLDLWD

Latest: Olympiacos 2-0 Panetolikos, 21/02, Greek Super League

Patrik Schick reaction to Leverkusen's win at Olympiacos

Views from the camps

Kasper Hjulmand, Leverkusen coach: "It's a good position to be in and a good result, but also a dangerous one - if you take it too lightly. We're taking the game very seriously; it's not over yet. We'll need to be at our best against a great opponent. But even the win in the first leg doesn't change the fact we're approaching the game as we normally do: We want to be proactive and win."

José Luis Mendilibar, Olympiacos coach: "We need to have the courage to play our own game, to be aggressive and to win the ball at the right time to have more possession of the ball compared to the two previous games. We need to have better possession of the ball to play a better game."

José Luis Mendilibar reaction to Olympiacos defeat against Leverkusen

Reporter's view

Matthias Rötters, match reporter: Leverkusen's position seems strong, but this will not be a walk in the park for the home side. Olympiacos rested several players in their 2-0 league win against Panetolikos at the weekend, and the underdogs are eager to have their day in Germany. Leverkusen will be optimistic about progressing, but if Olympiacos improve their chance conversion rate this time around, things could get complicated. Creating openings is not a problem for the Greek champions. Making the most of them is the challenge.