Atleti vs Club Brugge Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, form, quotes

Atleti host Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off second leg on 24 February.

Match at a glance When: Tuesday 24 February (18:45 CET)﻿

Where: Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid

What: UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off second leg﻿

First leg: Club Brugge 3-3 Atleti

Who: The three-time finalists against the 1978 runners-up

What you need to know?

"A beautiful match," summarised Atleti coach Diego Simeone after the first-leg thriller in Bruges, Christos Tzolis striking the sixth goal of the match on 89 minutes to bring Club Brugge level and perfectly tee up this Madrid decider.

"Everything remains to be played for," said Club Brugge captain Hans Vanaken as he looked ahead at full-time and Simeone was similarly quick to set sights on the second leg. "Finish the job in the best possible way at home," he said of his side's aims for Tuesday.

Possible line-ups

Atleti: Oblak; Molina, Pubill, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Koke, Llorente, Lookman; Alvarez, Sørloth

Club Brugge: Mignolet; Sabbe, Ordoñez, Mechele, Seys; Stanković, Vanaken, Vetlesen; Carlos Forbs, Tresoldi, Tzolis

Match stats and facts

Form guide

Atleti

Form: WDLWLW

Latest: Atleti 4-2 Espanyol, 21/02, Spanish La Liga

Club Brugge

Form: WDWWLW

Latest: Club Brugge 2-1 OH Leuven, 21/02, Belgian First League

Views from the camps

Diego Simeone, Atleti coach: "We need our fans close to the team; their energy feeds us. And we have to return the favour with work, football and good play. [Club Brugge] play well, they're brave and compete hard, under a coach who does it the right way. They've always performed well whenever we've faced each other. We must be prepared to adapt during the game."

Ivan Leko, Club Brugge coach: "Playing in the Champions League [knockout phase] play-offs with Club Brugge is a privilege. On the other hand, you want more. Let's try to show that this isn't our limit. We're here for a result, and to prove we can do it. Even against the biggest teams. Even though we understand who we're up against."﻿

Reporter's view

Juan Díaz, match reporter: Champions League matches are often all-or-nothing affairs, and this one is a prime example. Atlético cannot afford to slip up after squandering a two-goal lead in the first leg, while Club Brugge (who always make life difficult for Diego Simeone's side) arrive in the Spanish capital with nothing to lose. The Belgian side will be without Raphael Onyedika, who was a major player in the first leg, but they are a team that gives their all regardless of absentees. The home side will rely on the attacking prowess of Julián Alvarez, who has scored in two of his last four games.