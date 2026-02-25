Atalanta vs Dortmund Champions League preview: where to watch, form, quotes

Atalanta host Dortmund in their UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off second leg on 25 February.

Match at a glance When: Wednesday 25 February (18:45 CET)﻿

Where: Stadio di Bergamo

What: UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off second leg﻿

First leg: Dortmund 2-0 Atalanta

Who: The 2024 Europa League winners against the 1997 European champions

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What you need to know?

It is advantage Dortmund after the German giants put in a professional and effective first-leg performance to triumph 2-0, with star forward Serhou Guirassy playing a key role by opening the scoring after just three minutes before setting up Maximilian Beier to double the advantage just before half-time.

Atalanta, though, are not a side that give up easily, as evidenced by their recent triumphs against the odds, with a prime example their Europa League win in 2024. They have beaten the likes of Sporting CP, Marseille, Club Brugge and Chelsea in Bergamo in recent times, and will need another special evening in front of their home fans if they are to progress to the round of 16 for a third time in seven years.

Champions League highlights: Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Atalanta

Match stats and facts

Form guide

Atalanta

Form: WLWWWD (most recent result first)

Latest: Atalanta 2-1 Napoli, 22/02, Italian Serie A

Dortmund

Form: DWWWWL

Latest: Leipzig 2-2 Dortmund, 21/02, German Bundesliga

Champions League highlights: Atalanta 2-1 Chelsea

Views from the camps

Raffaele Palladino, Atalanta coach: "It's going to be a difficult mission, we know that, but we will give it our all. We must play with quality and have faith both in our style of football and in ourselves. I want to see us push from first minute to last. A 2-0 scoreline is hard to overturn, but with 90 minutes or more, we can try to cause a few headaches. We need to be sharp and make the most of the fact we've got 20,000 fans behind us."

Niko Kovač, Dortmund coach: "We have a good chance. We have to play our game, as we did in Dortmund. We have to push ourselves to the limit and try to repeat the positive aspects of the first leg. We don't want to simply manage the result; playing for a 0-0 draw is never really an option. If we can get an early goal it would bring us a lot of confidence."

B. Dortmund reaction: Serhou Guirassy on first-leg win against Atalanta

Reporter's view

Tommaso Sardella, match reporter: Despite taking a first-leg advantage and largely containing Atalanta's attacking threats, Dortmund will need to remain fully focused in the return leg in Bergamo if they want to secure a place in the round of 16. Atalanta have already shown they can compete with anyone, recording wins against Frankfurt, Marseille and Chelsea in the league phase. Raffaele Palladino's side are also enjoying a strong spell, highlighted by Sunday's Serie A victory against Napoli, and will look to overturn the deficit in front of their fans. Wednesday's showdown promises drama, intensity and high-quality football.