Priceless Moments of the Week: Lazar Samardžić, Alexander Sørloth and Håkon Evjen shine

Check out the milestone goals, fairy-tale storylines and eye-popping drama that defined the knockout phase play-off second legs of the UEFA Champions League with the Mastercard Priceless Moments of the Week.

Mastercard Priceless Moments

Samardžić seizes last 16 for Atalanta

Lazar Samardžić emerged the hero, powering home a stoppage-time penalty to complete a stirring turnaround and send Atalanta into the Champions League round of 16 for the first time since 2020/21.

"It's an unforgettable night, a dream come true," reflected Atalanta coach Raffaele Palladino. Trailing 2-0 from the first leg in Germany, his side faced a daunting task at Stadio di Bergamo.

Mario Pašalić's header pulled Atalanta clear in the tie in the 57th minute, after goals from Gianluca Scamacca and Davide Zappacosta, but Karim Adeyemi struck back, restoring parity at 3-3 on aggregate and pushing the contest towards extra time.

Then came the twist. With late drama unfolding, Samardžić stepped up to bury his penalty and take La Dea through – a belated birthday gift for the midfielder, who had turned 24 the day before.

"I'm really emotional and happy, above all for the team, for the fans and for Bergamo. Everyone had written us off, but this match showed once again how strong this group is – we always believe and we never give up," said wing-back Zappacosta.

Bodø/Glimt show no signs of slowing

Bodø/Glimt's dream debut Champions League season rolled on as they eliminated last year's finalists Inter 5-2 on aggregate, becoming the first Norwegian club to win a knockout tie in the competition.

Following Jens Petter Hauge's close-range opener, Håkon Evjen delivered a moment of quality that all but sealed a place in the last 16 – despite Inter getting one back.

The midfielder darted between two defenders to finish off a swift counterattack, cushioning Hauge's cross from the right before guiding a composed second touch into the bottom corner.

Victories over Manchester City, Atleti and Inter – twice – mean Bodø/Glimt have now become the first Norwegian team to win four successive matches in the Champions League.

"It will be really exciting to see what the next two games bring," said forward Hauge, who has netted six goals in Europe this term.

Sørloth hat-trick unlocks last 16

With everything still on the line at Estadio Metropolitano after a 3-3 first-leg draw, Alexander Sørloth took charge, his hat-trick powering Atleti past Club Brugge 7-4 on aggregate and into the round of 16.

Twenty-three minutes in, Sørloth connected with Jan Oblak's long ball, controlled it under pressure and drove a low finish through a defender's legs and under Simon Mignolet.

"It was really important to get the first goal. I especially liked the goal because my idol, Didier Drogba, used to score many like this. It reminded me of one of his goals, which makes it even more special," said Sørloth.

With Atleti narrowly in front on aggregate, Sørloth struck twice more – first blasting home in the 76th minute, then volleying in at the back post to complete his treble.

"The best one [was] the last with the right foot. It's always more difficult to score with my [weaker] right foot," explained the No9.

The trio of goals made Sørloth only the second player to register a Champions League hat-trick for Atleti, following Mario Mandžukić's feat in 2014.

Juventus fall short despite inspired display

"The lads delivered an incredible performance," assessed Juventus defender Federico Gatti, as the Italian side's European campaign came to an end despite a remarkable showing against Galatasaray in Turin.

With a 5-2 deficit to overturn from the first game in Turkey, Juventus faced a mountain. Manuel Locatelli sent Uğurcan Çakır the wrong way from the penalty spot on 37 minutes to ignite the comeback, but moments after the restart Lloyd Kelly's dismissal left Luciano Spalletti's team with an even steeper task.

Their belief held firm. Gatti scored. Weston McKennie followed suit after 82 minutes. Suddenly it was 5-5 on aggregate, and the Juventus Stadium roared its approval as, against the odds, the ten men dragged the tie into extra time.

Yet despite the hosts' extraordinary effort, Galatasaray would have the final say, with Victor Osimhen and Barış Alper Yılmaz delivering the decisive blows.

"It almost makes me want to cry for how much we believed. We gave our heart and soul," said Juventus captain Locatelli.