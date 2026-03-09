Luis Díaz interview: Bayern winger on battling, admiring Harry Kane and causing trouble for defenders

A domestic title winner in his native Colombia, Luis Díaz has won leagues with Porto (Portugal) and Liverpool (England), and is now looking to add the Bundesliga – and the UEFA Champions League – to his list of honours, having been a runner-up in the world’s top club competition with Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool in 2021/22.

Having moved from Anfield to Bayern last summer, the Colombian is hitting some of his best form, with three goals and an assist in the Champions League, and reaching double-digit goals and assists in the Bundesliga. The 29-year-old hopes all the things he is learning are going to help him to thrive in the knockout stages of this season's Champions League.

On his fighting spirit

In Colombia, there aren’t many opportunities and you have to seek them out yourself. [Joining Atlético Junior's youth team in 2014 aged 17], it was difficult to be away from my parents, my siblings, because we’re very close-knit and tight. There were moments when I really thought that was it. But those moments also reminded me that I had to fight to give my family a better life and get what I wanted, which was to play football professionally.

Great Luis Díaz Champions League goals

When you’re tired or there is a day when you haven’t slept well, I try to remember what has happened in the past. I try to enjoy what is happening in the present. I try to keep fighting for my goals, for my dreams, for my milestones. I have achieved a lot, but I still have a lot to do.

On causing opposing teams problems

I know that I’m dangerous when I have the ball at my feet, so I love those moments when I create chaos for the opposition, because forwards and wingers live for those moments when the opposition is scared or you know you’re doing things well or you’re helping the team. I keep trying to score and assist, because that’s what forwards live for too. So, since I’m enjoying it, I always try to do more.

I have a lot of desire to win, to keep developing, to keep achieving more because I’m not content simply to rest on my laurels. Nobody lives in the past, so you need to keep striving for more. If you do that, everything that comes after feels even better.

Luis Díaz was a 2021/22 Champions League runner-up with Liverpool AFP via Getty Images

On Harry Kane

I admire absolutely everything about him, because I don’t think there’s currently another striker like him. He scores goals, he provides assists, he runs, he goes out on the pitch and pings you a pass from 30 yards away. He does everything with the ability he has but also mentally, I think he’s very strong as well.

I’ve also learned a lot from him in that respect and I admire him for that, because he has an incredible mindset. He always wants to win, he always wants to help the team; he runs, he works hard, and that’s what’s important. Having a player like that on your team gives you a feeling of assurance. He’s very good. He can do it all.

Watch Harry Kane Bayern strike vs PSV

On his Champions League ambitions

Winning it would be incredible, and we’re working hard to achieve that. We are a great club, we have a great team and a good manager. We are one big family, and we are working towards the same goal.

We want to win everything. We have to work constantly, while keeping our feet on the ground, because in modern football, any team can make things hard for you. These days, all the teams are strong, so we have to compete very hard.