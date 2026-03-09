Gabriel Martinelli interview: Arsenal winger on Champions League dream, league phase perfection and strength in depth

There was plenty of cause for celebration in the league phase for Arsenal, first-place finishers with a perfect eight wins from eight, and for Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli, who became the first player in club history to score in five consecutive appearances in the Champions League proper.

However, sitting down with UEFA, 24-year-old Martinelli makes clear that he and his team-mates are hungry for more as their knockout phase tilt begins with a round of 16 tie against Leverkusen.

“We have to work even harder to stay in this position,” Martinelli begins. “I think when everyone started playing football, if they had been told they would find themselves top of the Champions League and the Premier League, they would have embraced the opportunity.

“We have to deal with this opportunity, it is a privilege, and give our best so that we can be champions.”

Gabriel Martinelli on the move in the UEFA Champions League UEFA via Getty Images

That Martinelli does not take Arsenal’s position for granted is perhaps unsurprising – the club were not where they are now when he joined from São Paulo club Ituano in July 2019.

His debut season ended with the Gunners eighth in the Premier League and having exited the UEFA Europa League in the round of 32, though they did win the English FA Cup.

“The most noticeable thing for everyone has been our performances on the pitch,” he says of what’s changed. “From the outside, you can see our development, competing for titles, and that’s what we have to do. That’s what we want to achieve, playing for Arsenal — win titles.”

Unai Emery gave a teenage Martinelli his debut in August 2019, but it is current coach Mikel Arteta – appointed in December of that year – who steered the Arsenal ship toward transformation.

“Getting it into everyone’s head, not only us, the players, but everyone at the training ground, the fans, that Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world and must look to be in every competition and win them,” Martinelli says of Arteta’s impact.

“Since his first day, that was his main message.”

Gabriel Martinelli (right) has made more than 200 appearances under Mikel Arteta Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal came close to fulfilling that last season when they reached their first Champions League semi-final since 2009, but succumbed to a 3-1 aggregate defeat against eventual victors Paris.

“Football is very dynamic – many things change, and the details make the difference,” Martinelli reflects.

“We could have gone through to the final and won the title but we have to congratulate Paris Saint-Germain for winning the tie against us and going on to win the Champions League. As I said, we’re trying to improve every season and learn from our mistakes, and we want to do better this season.”

As well as the lessons from that disappointment, Arsenal approached this season’s competition with a reinforced squad after making eight additions in the summer: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cristhian Mosquera, Piero Hincapié, Christian Nørgaard, Martin Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyökeres.

“They are fantastic guys, both on and off the pitch. Every new signing has added a lot to the squad and the club, so I’m very happy with the new faces here,” beams Martinelli.

Noni Madueke (left) and Gabriel Martinelli celebrate Arsenal's win over Club Brugge UEFA via Getty Images

That newfound depth, Martinelli adds, was crucial as Arsenal achieved a perfect league phase campaign.

“This results from having multiple quality players as an option in the squad. We certainly didn’t have the same starting 11 in those eight games,” he says. “I’m very happy with our campaign, the quality of our game, and the performance of everyone. That definitely gives us confidence.”

Martinelli will be full of confidence too, only three players bettering his total of six league phase goals in this season's competition and his fifth – a sublime curler in the 3-0 win at Club Brugge – etching him a place in Arsenal's history books.

Watch Gabriel Martinelli's long-range Arsenal strike vs Club Brugge

As Martinelli and Arsenal chase further history in the knockout phase – the North London club never previously winning this competition – the Brazilian speedster feels league phase dominance has positioned them well.

After sealing top spot, Arsenal are set to play the return leg of each of their knockout phase ties at home.

“It’s pretty important for us to have the second game at home with the support of our fans,” says Martinelli. “We know how hard it is to win this tournament, how hard it is to get to the final.”

Arsenal travel to face Leverkusen in the first leg of their round of 16 tie on Wednesday 11 March.