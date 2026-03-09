Atalanta vs Bayern München Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, form, coaches' thoughts

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie between Atalanta and Bayern München kicks off in Bergamo on Tuesday.

Match at a glance When: Tuesday 10 March (21:00 CET)

Where: Stadio di Bergamo, Bergamo

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg

Who: The 2024 Europa League winners against the six-time Champions League winners



A remarkable turnaround saw Atalanta progress at Borussia Dortmund's expense in the knockout phase play-offs and they now claim their reward – a round of 16 tie against Dortmund's domestic rivals and league phase runners-up Bayern München, whom they have never previously faced in UEFA competition.

Bayern powered their way through the league phase, recording seven wins – more than all except Arsenal – and scoring 22 goals (joint-second). They will hope to pick up where they left off and earn a seventh Champions League quarter-final berth of the decade while Atalanta set sights on their second-ever appearance in the last eight of this competition.

Possible line-ups

Atalanta: Carnesecchi; Kossounou, Hien, Kolašinac; Zappacosta, Pašalić, De Roon, Bernasconi; Samardžić, Zalewski; Scamacca

Bayern München: Urbig; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Bischof; Pavlović, Kimmich; Olise, Musiala, Luis Díaz; Kane

Match facts

Form guide

Atalanta

Form: DDLWWL (most recent result first)

Latest: Atalanta 2-2 Udinese, 07/03, Italian Serie A

Bayern München

Form: WWWWWW

Latest: Bayern 4-1 Monchengladbach, 06/03, German Bundesliga

Views from the camps

Raffaele Palladino, Atalanta coach, after securing progress against Dortmund: "Nights like this give you confidence, belief and joy, something almost unimaginable. We’ll think about the next challenge later, but for now we celebrate this special evening."

Vincent Kompany, Bayern München coach, ahead of the draw: "We’ll go full attack whoever it is. That goes for this round and hopefully the rounds after. I’ve always been like this."

Reporter's view

Tommaso Sardella, match reporter

The first-ever competitive meeting between these sides promises plenty of excitement and drama. Bayern head into the tie after an outstanding league phase, while their attacking numbers are even more impressive domestically, with 92 goals from their 25 Bundesliga matches. However, the mood in Bergamo is electric after La Dea knocked out Dortmund in the knockout phase play-offs, completing a dream comeback after losing 2-0 in Germany. Bayern may start as favourites, but Atalanta are not to be underestimated and have already shown they are capable of dreaming big.