Newcastle vs Barcelona Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, form, coaches' thoughts

Newcastle play host as their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie against Barcelona kicks off.

Match at a glance When: Tuesday 10 March (21:00 CET)

Where: St James' Park, Newcastle

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg

Who: The 2025 English League Cup winners against the five-time champions

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here.

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What you need to know

For the second time this season, Newcastle welcome Barcelona to St James' Park. A trip to Tyneside on Matchday 1 saw Barcelona leave as 2-1 winners, Marcus Rashford striking twice in the second half before Anthony Gordon gave the Magpies late hope.

Newcastle, however, are purring after a 9-3 aggregate win over Qarabağ in the play-offs with Gordon's four-goal first-leg performance propelling him to second in the race for top scorer. Rashford and Fermín López will hope for a similarly prosperous start to their knockout phase campaigns after hitting five each in the league phase.

Champions League highlights: Newcastle 1-2 Barcelona

Possible line-ups

Newcastle: Ramsdale; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Ramsey, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Gordon, Barnes

Barcelona: Joan García; Eric García, Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, João Cancelo; Pedri, Casadó; Yamal, Fermín López, Raphinha; Lewandowski

Match facts

Form guide

Newcastle

Form: LWLWLW (most recent result first)

Latest: Newcastle 1-3 Man City, 07/03, FA Cup

Barcelona

Form: WWWWLL

Latest: Athletic Club 0-1 Barcelona, 07/03, Spanish Liga

Views from the camps

Eddie Howe, Newcastle coach, before the draw: "Whoever we get in the next round will be an amazing tie for us. It's a massive thing for us, to give our season an extra boost to get through this play-off and onto the next one."

Hansi Flick, Barcelona coach: "There's no easy match because it's the Champions League. Newcastle are a great team, we've seen that in recent matches and also when we played there [in the league phase]. It won't be easy."

Reporter's view

Matthew Howarth, match reporter

Unbeaten in the Champions League at St James' Park since the teams' league phase meeting in September, Eddie Howe's men will fancy their chances of establishing a first-leg advantage. As ever, a fast start will be key – particularly against a side who have won their last four games in all competitions. Rashford scored a sensational strike when the teams faced each other on Matchday 1, and it may well take something special to separate them on this occasion.